Democrats in Trump districts are saying Trump is going to win: 'I'm OK with that'

House Democrats in districts that lean toward former President Donald Trump have publicly said he is going to win the presidential election after President Joe Biden's horrible debate last week.

The admissions come as Democrats are starting to get vocal about their doubts whether Biden can salvage his campaign.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who represents Washington's 3rd district, told KATU what happened during the debate tipped the scales in favor of Trump in what was a tight race before the event.

"About 50 million Americans tuned in and watched that debate. I was one of them for about five very painful minutes. We all saw what we saw, you can’t undo that, and the truth I think, is that Biden is going to lose to Trump. I know that’s difficult, but I think the damage has been done by that debate," she said.

As of now, she has not come out to say that means Biden should drop out of the presidential race, because the "core tenet of democracy is that you accept the results of an election and the reality is that primary voting has already happened to a degree that Biden is the nominee."

In an op-ed published in the Bangor Daily News, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) said it doesn't matter that he was not planning on voting for Trump because he knew for months the former president is going to win, "And I’m OK with that."

"Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system. ... Pearl-clutching about a Trump victory ignores the strength of our democracy. Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark day. But Americans stood strong," Golden wrote. "Hundreds of police officers protected the democratic process against thousands who tried to use violence to upend it. Judges and state election officials upheld our election laws. Members of Congress, including leaders from both parties, certified the election results."

Golden sounds very different from much of the Democratic Party when he adds that the election is about the economy and not about "democracy."

Whether Biden stays in the race is very much up in the air. As of Wednesday, it seems Biden's and his inner circle's efforts to clamp down on calls for him to step aside have not been effective. Should Biden leave the race, it is highly likely Vice President Kamala Harris will be the nominee because it is very late in the game to do a ticket switch up, and the liberals' racial politics are a deciding factor.

"The vice president is the obvious choice. She’s sitting right there. She’s already been in the White House. And has the name recognition. And has been on the trail ... and the optics of pushing aside a Black woman... it’s not good," said Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.).