Dark politics changed her mind about Christianity

After covering a little too much darkness in the world, journalist Jessica Reed Kraus of House Inhabit has opened her Bible and started on a spiritual journey.

And BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is not only thrilled to hear it but well-aware that encountering darkness can often lead someone to the light.

“I hear from a lot of people who previously, they didn’t believe, or maybe they were just agnostic, and they didn’t know that it was actually seeing evil, in whatever context, some people it’s Hollywood, for some people it’s politics, for some people it’s in their own life, that kind of turns the light on,” Stuckey tells Kraus on “Relatable.”

“And they’re like, ‘Oh, if there’s objective evil and darkness, then there must be objective goodness and light too,’” she adds.

“Absolutely,” Kraus agrees. “That’s sort of an underlying theme now, is good and evil and darkness and light and what you’re giving your energy to.”

Some of the darkness she had seen prior to beginning her spiritual journey is attributed to covering celebrities like Britney Spears, whose fall from grace has served as entertainment for the masses — and one she could no longer cover after a certain point.

“When it weighs me in a negative and sort of a dark way, I will usually kind of back away,” she says.

However, Kraus didn’t always feel drawn to the Bible, as growing up around liberals, the topic of God was “shunned.”

“You just kind of instinctively know not to bring up God and religion,” she explains, noting that when she was working on the campaign trail with the Trump team and the Kennedy team, it couldn’t have been more different, and people were very open with prayer and faith.

“It felt like it was a really cool thing to witness,” she adds.

