Democrats’ shutdown blame game backfires — even Jake Tapper calls them out on SNAP benefits

Democratic lawmakers' narrative on the government shutdown is beginning to crumble, as even traditionally friendly media outlets and personalities are starting to turn on them.

'If you feel so strongly, Congresswoman, why not ask the Senate Democrats from New Mexico to vote to open the government?'

On Tuesday, CNN's Jake Tapper got into a tense back-and-forth with Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) over SNAP benefits drying up.

Tapper challenged Stansbury, questioning whether Democratic senators from New Mexico should consider reopening the government to ensure Americans on SNAP continue to receive those benefits without interruption.

"Let me be clear, the administration is choosing to starve American children with money that they already have appropriated," Stansbury replied.

"I'm not applauding their tactics," Tapper clarified.

Stansbury reiterated that the government shutdown was "a choice by the White House."

"This is also a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government," Tapper replied.

RELATED: Democrats brush off pressure from federal workers’ union to end government shutdown

Representative Melanie Stansbury. Photographer: Kayla Bartkowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stansbury rejected Tapper's assertion.

"Let me just be clear, the money for contingency plans is sitting there," she stated. "The White House is withholding funds from children to have food."

Tapper, again, was not buying it. He explained that the contingency plans covered only two to three weeks' worth of SNAP funds and did not offer a long-term solution for Americans who depend on the benefits.

RELATED: Trump admin blames Senate Democrats for SNAP debacle: 'The well has run dry'

US President Donald Trump, Rep. Melanie Stansbury. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Stansbury tried to turn the tables on Tapper, stating that the funds "may not be a big deal to you," noting that families need all the relief they can get. She further claimed that it "doesn't matter" that it was only a short-term solution.

"People need to be able to feed their families, and Saturday is when those funds run out," she told Tapper.

"If you feel so strongly, Congresswoman, why not ask the Senate Democrats from New Mexico to vote to open the government?" Tapper fired back.

Stansbury claimed she is "fighting to get the government reopened."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!