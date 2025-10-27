Trump admin blames Senate Democrats for SNAP debacle: 'The well has run dry'

Under President Donald Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is not messing around. The department recently updated its website to include a text banner excoriating Senate Democrats for refusing to end the government shutdown, which will trigger a cutoff of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Nov. 1.

'They can continue to hold out for health care for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government.'

The USDA website gets right to the point: "Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program. ... Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01."

SNAP runs through USDA and is funded through the Farm Bill, which is renewed every five years. The bill was last renewed in 2018, expiring in 2023. Congress has voted to extend it twice, with the last extension lasting through September 2025.

USDA managed to use leftover funds to keep SNAP funded through October, but now those funds are running out.

USDA did not mince words in placing the blame for the SNAP cutoff: "We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for health care for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition."

Senate Democrats have been holding out in hopes of extending Affordable Care Act benefits past the end of 2025 and reducing cuts made by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The SNAP program costs the federal government around $10.5 billion per month. About 42 million people in the United States receive SNAP benefits.

