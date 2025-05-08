Democrats unanimously vote against Gulf of America renaming

House Democrats unanimously voted against a resolution renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Thursday.

The resolution passed the House mostly along party lines in a 211-206 vote, with 211 Republicans voting in favor of the renaming while one Republican and 205 Democrats voted against it. Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska was the only GOP member to side with the Democrats.

'We’re done honoring a country that’s sponsored the invasion of our southern border.'

The GOP-led bill would simply require all federal agencies to cooperate with President Donald Trump's executive order to appropriately update all maps and documents with the name Gulf of America.

"Democrats are FURIOUS that we want to permanently rename the Gulf of America, but they had no problem renaming military bases and tearing down statues of Lincoln and Washington," Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the lead sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "They don't hate the name... They just hate America."

"We’re done honoring a country that’s sponsored the invasion of our southern border," Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said in a statement. "America First."

Although the bill would technically codify one of Trump's executive orders, Bacon said that the resolution "just seems juvenile."

“We’re the United States of America. We’re not Kaiser Wilhelm’s Germany or Napoleon France,” Bacon said. “We’re better than this. It just sounds like a sophomore thing to do.”

