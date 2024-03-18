'You're gonna get shot!' Intense bodycam video shows deputy shoot, kill Florida man while hanging onto runaway car

Distressing police bodycam video shows the moment that a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Florida man with a violent criminal history. The officer was hanging onto the runaway car as the suspect attempted to make a desperate getaway.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Howell approached the vehicle of 40-year-old Paul Smith that was parked at a 7-Eleven in Hudson — roughly 40 miles north of Tampa, Florida. Smith, who has a violent criminal history, was reportedly linked to a battery-by-strangulation case.

Police bodycam footage shows Smith seemingly befuddled by being asked to step out of his vehicle by the sheriff's deputy.

Smith asked the officer, "What's going on? What's the problem?"

Smith then feverishly used his car keys to start his vehicle and make a quick getaway.

Deputy Howell commanded Smith to get out of the car numerous times, but the suspect continued to try to flee the scene. Howell attempted to wrestle Smith out of the vehicle, but wasn't able to.

Smith was able to start the vehicle and began to drive away with Howell dangling from the open door of the vehicle.

The officer used a stun gun to try to subdue the suspect several times in the back and the neck, but it did nothing to stop Smith.

In the bodycam video, the tires of the car can be heard screeching and the engine is loudly revving as Smith tries to make a frantic escape.

Howell warned the suspect, "You're going to get f***ing shot!"

Howell warned Smith five times that he will get shot if he did not stop the vehicle.

The suspect did not comply, and the officer shot Smith in the back.

Smith was seen in the video losing consciousness and then slumping over to the passenger seat.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Howell was able to take control of the vehicle. He allegedly performed first aid on the suspect, but Smith succumbed to his gunshot injury and died.

The Tampa Bay Times reported, "Pasco records show several criminal convictions against a Paul Smith in that county, including battery and drug charges. Smith was convicted in 2019 of fleeing law enforcement by car, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and hit-and-run, and served three years in state prison."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting to determine whether it was justified or not.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Col. Jeff Harrington defended Howell’s actions as necessary.

WARNING: Graphic content

Pasco deputy fatally shoots man after fight in car, video shows www.youtube.com

