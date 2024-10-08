DeSantis takes command as Florida braces for another destructive hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Driving to Florida's capital from Jacksonville on Interstate 10, you'll notice the large, fallen tree branches and tree trunks still lining the road. Those are the reminders of Hurricane Helene, which passed through the region a little under two weeks ago, and already the state is bracing for another hurricane that can make Helene look like a walk in the park.

Hurricane Milton has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane because of how it formed in the western part of the Gulf of Mexico and how fast it developed into a Category 5 storm. While it is still too early to say definitely where Milton will make landfall later this week, many models are predicting it will slam directly into Tampa Bay, which hasn't taken a direct hit since 1921.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his administration are back working in emergency mode, barely catching their breath after dealing with Helene and its aftermath. Sitting in the state's Emergency Operations Center, DeSantis assured Blaze News everyone who has been mobilized the past few weeks is ready to take on the challenges Hurricane Milton will bring.

"We've mobilized all the resources that are available to us, probably more resources than we've ever done. ... This is a major storm right now. It's strengthened beyond what anyone predicted," DeSantis explained.

One of the worrisome aspects of Milton is that it is projected to still be a hurricane when it moves past Florida, meaning intense winds and flooding will be seen as far away as Orlando and Jacksonville. DeSantis said those areas will not be forgotten in the cleanup.

"You'll have over 30,000 linemen that'll be stationed to be able to resume power as soon as the storm passes and it's safe to do so. We did 2.4 million [power] restorations for Hurricane Helene in record time. You potentially could have more outages on this storm and, perhaps, significantly more depending on the path that it takes as it cuts across the Florida peninsula," DeSantis continued. "These guys are primed for this."

For now, the state is racing against the clock before Milton arrives to remove debris in the Tampa Bay area that was caused by Helene. While state workers have made great strides in securing the loose trash, crews have been working 24/7 to get as much of it off the streets to prevent further damage. While crews have removed tons of debris, a process which normally takes months, the area is not expected to be fully cleaned up before Milton makes landfall due to the untold tons still left and the short amount of time between Helene and Milton.

In addition to Florida's National Guard, the Florida State Guard that was reactivated under DeSantis has been tested with Helene in both Florida and North Carolina.

"They've been incredible. They've saved lives; they made a difference here in Florida. They did have a brief mission in North Carolina. ... They were one of the first outfits to be in western North Carolina. They certainly beat the federal government there. And now they're here, staging and being ready to go as needed," DeSantis noted.

On Tuesday, Florida officials stressed that while there is still time to evacuate out of the expected impacted areas, that window is closing. Those planning on leaving must do so by Wednesday morning. DeSantis explained while it is possible Milton can weaken down to a Category 3 storm, the state is assuming it will be much stronger when it reaches the United States.

