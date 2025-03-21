Despite debacle of appointing trans-identifying man on OnlyFans, city councilwoman bemoans white guy replacement

Even though a Seattle-area city council became the subject of national criticism for appointing a trans-identifying man with an OnlyFans account to fill a vacancy, a councilwoman now laments that another white man has been selected to replace him.

Earlier this month, the Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously to appoint Jessica Ann Roberts, a man masquerading as a woman, to fill the seat vacated in January by former Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. Within hours of the announcement of Roberts' appointment, the Lynnwood Times reported that Roberts had shared explicit content of himself on the amateur pornography site OnlyFans and was likely the individual behind a Reddit user who regularly posted about "bizarre and dark" sexual fetishes, including cannibalism.

Within days, the council scheduled a special meeting to reconsider Roberts' appointment, but Roberts pre-empted their decision by withdrawing from consideration.

The council then had the task of finding yet another replacement, so they reached out to the candidates who had previously tossed their hat in the ring, including Robert Leutwyler, who finished in second place when Roberts was chosen.

On Wednesday, the council formally announced that Leutwyler had been selected to fill the vacant seat — but the lone woman on the council, Derica Escamilla, still isn't happy. During her public remarks, she indicated that her "conscience" would not allow her to vote for a candidate whose immutable characteristics do not reflect the so-called "diversity" of Lynnwood.

"Our city is made up of people from all backgrounds, estimated at 50% white with over half female, 19% Asian, 14% Hispanic or Latino, and 8% black or African American, 11.3% with two or more races, 5.7% other races, and less than 1% Native American, Pacific Islander, or native Hawaiian," Escamilla scolded. "Based on these demographics, it is crucial that our governing bodies reflect that diversity so that all voices are heard."

Escamilla insisted that she was not advocating for a more "diverse" candidate just "for diversity's sake" but criticizing a "process" that she implied somehow suppressed racial minorities or discouraged them from participating.

"The appointment process should encourage broader participation and representation, including those that you do not see at this table, and a process where the community gets to provide input when the unforeseen happens. Unfortunately, this process has not led to that outcome," she continued.

Escamilla ultimately opted to abstain from voting, while all other members voted to approve Leutwyler.

"This decision is not a reflection of the individual seeking appointment but rather deep disappointment in the process and lack of representation that truly reflects our diverse community," Escamilla reiterated. She also said she would maintain her "professionalism" and work with Leutwyler and the rest of the council despite her misgivings.

By all accounts, the council probably should have gone with Leutwyler in the first place. Not only is Leutwyler a veteran of the U.S. Army — service that Escamilla did commend — but he also works as a program manager at Amazon.

Jonathan Choe, a journalist in Washington state who has covered the Jessica Roberts debacle extensively on X, characterized Leutwyler as the "common sense" option.

While Escamilla wrung her hands because Leutwyler appears to be a white male, Roberts also appears to be a white male, so the only "diversity" he supposedly would have offered the council was his cosplay as a woman. Apparently to demonstrate that point, he even wore trans-colored nail polish to his council interview in February.

Screenshot of Jessica Ann Roberts interviewing at a Lynnwood City Council meeting

Escamilla is not the only council member who expressed ambivalence about the "process" that resulted in the appointment of Leutwyler.

"Though I have my own personal opinions and grievances about the process and how it should have happened, how it could have happened, I’m looking to move forward in this direction so we can get to the business of the city," said City Council Vice President Josh Binda, a BLM activist who also faced backlash after sharing provocative photos of himself, including one to promote a local school tour.

Council member George Hurst did describe Leutwyler as "a good, viable candidate" but likewise bemoaned the "long process." "I don’t want to take any more of the council’s time in this appointment matter," he added.

Leutwyler is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday, according to a Wednesday press release from the council:

This evening, the City Council appointed Robert Leutwyler to the Lynnwood City Council. Position No.5 was vacated in January of this year due to the resignation of Council Member Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.



During the March 24, 2025 Business Meeting, he will take his Oath of Office and be seated immediately.



The City will provide a formal announcement which will include a biography and a quote from the Council Member early next week.

The February city council meeting during which all of the candidates, including Roberts and Leutwyler, interviewed can be seen below. Leutwyler appears around the 43:23 mark and Roberts around 01:03:45.





