Wife of Detroit doctor turns him in for over thousands of horrific videos allegedly found on his electronic devices

A Detroit doctor is being accused of horrific sexual abuse and privacy violations after he was turned in by his wife, according to police.

Michigan police said Dr. Oumair Aejaz's wife tipped them off on Aug. 7, and they obtained a search warrant to seek evidence on her husband's electronic devices. They discovered 13,000 videos on just one hard drive and recovered six computers, four cell phones, and 15 hard drives.

'The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great that we’re still trying to wrap our arms around it.'

Aejaz had allegedly recorded hundreds of patients from young children to adults over six years of working as a doctor.

“It’s a complete violation,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “It’s terrifying as a mother and we’re going to do everything we can to hold him accountable.”

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that there was so much evidence in the case that it could take six months for investigators to sift through it all.

“The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great that we’re still trying to wrap our arms around it,” Bouchard added. “We have some very sick people in the world.”

Aejaz was charged with a slew of crimes, including sexual abuse of a child, capturing/recording a child while nude, capturing/recording women over the age of 18 while nude, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The suspect was given a $2 million bond.

Court records say each of the 10 felony counts carries a sentence of at least five years in prison and 20 years maximum if Aejaz is convicted.

“This is one of the most disturbing sexual predator cases I have seen in my very long career,” said Bouchard. “From a 2-year-old boy to grown women, no one is immune from his disgusting predatory behavior.”

Bouchard said the suspect has two children and has never had a criminal history prior to the allegations.

