DHS gives stern warning after foreign-born sex felon who recently worked for Walz's Minnesota nabbed by ICE

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a stern warning after a foreign-born sex offender in Minnesota who recently worked for the state Department of Education was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier this summer, news broke that Wilson Tindi, a 43-year-old native of Kenya, was working as the director of the Internal Audit and Advisory Services division of the Minnesota Department of Education despite pleading guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct in 2015.

'It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America.'

In June, just three months ago, Tindi was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and refusing a field sobriety test. He has been charged with three misdemeanors.

Within hours of the initial report from Alpha News about Tindi's troubling history, Blaze News learned Tindi was no longer employed at MDE.

Now Tindi is back in the news for yet another arrest — this time by immigration officers.

Though the date of his arrest is unclear, Alpha News reported on Monday that members of ICE and other law enforcement agencies arrested Tindi at his residence in Plymouth, Minnesota, just outside the Twin Cities. Tindi did not seem surprised to see the officers — according to reporter Liz Collin, who rode along with St. Paul ICE field director Sam Olson — and was placed in handcuffs in his garage, standing next to his BMW.

Footage of the arrest shows that Tindi was afterward processed in a detention center, but the status of his case remains unclear. A major complication with the case is that Tindi is not in the U.S. illegally. He became a lawful permanent resident in 2014, even though he reportedly overstayed the six-month visa issued to him in 2005, had a previous application for permanent residency denied, and later spent 18 months in ICE custody following his aggravated felony conviction.

"We really have to go through, work with our legal team to make sure that the conviction would qualify for removability from the U.S. So it did take us kind of a long time and a lot of research with help from our legal team, who are amazing. We did come up with [an] immigration charge because of his criminality," Olson told Collin. "We do have a warrant of arrest for him."

"We’re law enforcement officers, here to get the worst of the worst off of the streets and back to their country," he added.

Whether Tindi is slated for deportation is unclear. A search of his information in the ICE detainee database did not yield any results.

Tindi and the office of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL), who oversees the two state departments that employed Tindi, did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

In addition to deporting those who broke the law to enter the U.S., it seems DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the rest of the Trump administration are taking a stand against foreign-born legal residents who commit non-immigration crimes while they are here.

"It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. When you break our laws, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Blaze News.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: Criminal aliens are not welcome in the United States."

