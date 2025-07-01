Liberal lunacy: Foreign-born rapist becomes education director in Walz's Minnesota

Liberal wokeness appears to have no bounds in Minnesota, the home of radicals like Rep. Ilhan Omar, a male state representative who pretends to be a woman, and, of course, 2024 failed vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz.

Now, an exclusive report from Alpha News has revealed that a foreign national who overstayed his visa became a director at the Minnesota Department of Education after he served a sentence for felony sexual assault.

RELATED: Pam Bondi lawsuit accuses Tim Walz of discriminating against US citizens to favor illegal aliens

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A criminal legal alien

Wilson Nduri Tindi, a 42-year-old native of Kenya, began working for the state of Minnesota as a principal auditor in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile, and eventually rose through the ranks to become the director of the Internal Audit and Advisory Services division of the Minnesota Department of Education. He also previously worked as the chief audit officer at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, according to an archived version of his MDE bio.

In November 2015, just three years prior to beginning his job with the state, Tindi submitted a petition to plead guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a disturbing incident.

'You like this.'

On November 23, 2014, Tindi broke into the residence of a woman living below him in his Minneapolis apartment complex, court records claim. He then proceeded to assault another woman who happened to be sleeping over that night.

The victim awoke to Tindi touching her genitals and buttocks over her underwear before attempting to remove her underwear, court records indicated. A latent fingerprint from the scene matched Tindi's prints, which were on file.

When questioned, Tindi insisted he had been in his apartment all night. He "could not provide any explanation for why his fingerprint would be inside the other unit," court documents said.

RELATED: Accused assassin Vance Boelter blames Gov. Tim Walz for murderous rampage: Report

Daniel Tamas Mehes/Getty Images

Tindi agreed to plead guilty to criminal sexual conduct in exchange for prosecutors dropping a first-degree burglary charge. He was given a two-year sentence, which was stayed for five years, and was ordered to register as a predatory offender, Alpha News reported. It appears he served 210 days at Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility.

Court documents from that incident also suggest he had committed a similar assault in 2012. In that case, a woman awoke to find Tindi allegedly on top of her and penetrating her "with his finger and his mouth," the documents said. When she begged him to stop, he allegedly retorted, "You like this."

Tindi was never charged in connection with the 2012 case, though prosecutors introduced it in the 2014 case as Spreigl evidence meant to demonstrate a pattern of behavior.

And while these incidents are more than a decade old, they are not Tindi's only run-ins with the law. Just last month, Tindi was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and then refusing a field sobriety test. He was assessed a bail of $12,000.

Jail records indicate he posted bond and was released from custody on June 10, three days after the arrest. He has been charged with three misdemeanors.

Tindi fights deportation — and wins

Tindi's immigration history indicates that he also tried to exploit the American court system and its attending appeals processes to stay in the country even after violating its laws.

According to documents related to a habeas corpus petition Tindi filed in 2018, Tindi entered the U.S. in 2005 on a B-2 visitor visa that allowed him to remain in the country legally for six months. When the six months expired, Tindi did not leave and instead applied for permanent residency. That application was denied in 2007.

'The government has provided no evidence that he is a flight risk or a danger to the community.'

ICE began processing him for removal the following year, and an immigration judge ordered him to be removed in 2009. However, an immigration judge then reversed the removal order in 2011, and Tindi became a lawful permanent resident in April 2014, just six months before he assaulted the sleeping woman.

RELATED: Tim Walz grilled for comparing ICE agents to 'Nazi Gestapo'

Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Because of his aggravated felony conviction, removal orders were once again initiated for Tindi, and he was transferred from jail to ICE custody in August 2016. Though Tindi appealed, the Board of Immigration Appeals later upheld his removal, and a final order of removal was issued in May 2017.

Tindi then filed yet another appeal, this time for his conviction, arguing that he would never have pleaded guilty if he had known the conviction would jeopardize his ability to remain in the U.S. Federal courts later stayed his removal while the appeals process continued, and a magistrate judge recommended that Tindi's habeas corpus petition be granted.

In February 2018, Judge David Doty agreed with the magistrate judge and granted the habeas corpus petition. In his decision, Doty claimed, "The government has provided no evidence that he is a flight risk or a danger to the community," even though the decision likewise noted the 2014 burglary charge and the subsequent assault conviction.

Blaze News reached out to Judge Doty for comment.

Blaze News also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to see whether it is looking into Tindi's case once again.

Silence from the state

It is unclear whether officials at the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency were aware of Tindi's violent history when they hired him.

Tindi's LinkedIn profile indicates he began working for the state in September 2018, nearly four years after the sexual assault, and was named chief audit officer in December 2023. The profile makes no specific mention of the state education department or the pollution regulation agency.

His bio also claimed he is 'passionate about ... building trust through transparency.'

Blaze News reached out to the MPCA, the office of Education Commissioner Willie Jett, as well as to Lee Her — the director of public engagement at MDE — for answers about what they knew about Tindi and when they knew it. We did not receive a response by deadline.

According to an archived version of his MDE bio, Tindi was responsible for "establishing and overseeing an independent internal audit function focused on evaluating risk management, governance, and compliance across the agency." His bio also claimed he is "passionate about ... building trust through transparency, collaboration, and a strong focus on adding value across the organization" (emphasis added).

His online bio appears to have been removed shortly after the Alpha News report broke. The Wayback Machine screenshot of his erstwhile profile provided by Alpha News is dated June 17, 2025.

RELATED: Tim Walz says Democrats need to be 'meaner' and 'bully the s**t out of' Trump

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

On June 17, Tindi's profile was still listed among the list of directors with the MDE commissioner's office. As of Tuesday, Tindi is no longer listed there.

Blaze News reached out to Tindi's MDE email address and received an automatic reply, stating, "Wilson Tindi is no longer with MDE." Blaze News also reached out to an email address Tindi provided on a previous court document but did not receive a response.

As MDE remains under the general purview of the governor and some senior positions at state agencies are filled by appointment or with recommendations from influential individuals, Blaze News reached out to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for comment.

Walz's office did not respond.

H/T: Dustin Grage

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!