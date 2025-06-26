Pam Bondi lawsuit accuses Tim Walz of discriminating against US citizens to favor illegal aliens

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota and the state's Democrat Gov. Tim Walz over a program meant to provide financial aid to illegal aliens seeking to pursue higher education.

The DOJ was able to halt a plan to help illegal aliens study in Texas with a threat of a lawsuit, and they have also followed through with a similar lawsuit in Kentucky.

'We look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first.'

“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement about the Minnesota lawsuit.

“The Department of Justice just won on this exact issue in Texas, and we look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first," she added.

Illegal aliens in Minnesota can qualify for in-state tuition rates and state financial aid as a result of the Minnesota Dream Act, which was passed in 2013 under a different Democrat governor, according to Politico.

The lawsuit alleges that the state is discriminating against U.S. citizens.

“The magnitude of this discrimination against U.S. citizens is substantial,” reads a statement from the DOJ. “The cost of tuition for resident students is significantly lower than for U.S. citizens that are not in-state residents.”

The lawsuit also names the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as defendants.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in April directing federal officials to identify “laws, regulations, policies, and practices" that favor illegal aliens over citizens and end them.

Walz was the vice presidential candidate on the Democrat's failed presidential ticket in the 2024 election. He has since said that the country was not ready for his positive message.

