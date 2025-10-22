DHS reveals 'violent rap sheets' of illegal aliens arrested on NYC's Canal Street

The Department of Homeland Security has provided the names and criminal histories of the illegal aliens who were arrested during an operation on New York City's infamous Canal Street black market.

Federal agents swept through the area on Tuesday, as it is not uncommon for street sellers to be in the United States illegally. The operation turned chaotic after bystanders formed a mob to chase agents away, demanding they not target illegal aliens.

On Wednesday, DHS said the illegal aliens arrested have "violent rap sheets" that include allegations of robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. Each of the men arrested is from Africa, and at least five of them were released into the United States by the Biden-Harris administration.

Mamadou Ndoye, "a criminal illegal alien from Mali, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008, was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement, and resisting arrest."

Muhammad Ndiaye, "a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, with previous arrests for domestic violence, robbery, receiving stolen property, burglary, fraudulent accosting, forgery, counterfeiting, sale of a controlled substance, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. He entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart in 1995."

Aboubakar Diakite, "a criminal illegal alien, with previous arrests for counterfeiting."

Sergigne Diop, "a criminal illegal alien from Senegal who entered the U.S. in April 2024 at the southwest border, was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration."

Alioune Sy, "an illegal alien from Senegal, entered the U.S. in May 2023 and failed to depart after his tourist visa expired."

Amadou Diallo, "a criminal illegal alien from Guinea who entered the U.S. November 2021 at the southwest border and was released by the Biden administration into the interior of the country."

Idy Sarr, "a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2010 and previously arrested for obstruction, possession of forged instrument, counterfeiting, failure to disclose origin of recording, drug possession, and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell."

Bokar Soko, "a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania, previously arrested for counterfeiting second degree THREE times. He entered the U.S. illegally on May 24, 2023, in a caravan of 26 people [and] was released by the Biden administration into the interior of the country."

Modou Mboup, "a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, previously assaulted Mexican law enforcement, and he entered the U.S. in September 2023 in a caravan of 140 people at the southwest border and was released by the Biden administration into the country."

Despite the illegal aliens' alleged criminal histories, Democrats in New York decried the operation.

"Thanks to the New Yorkers who mobilized quickly. #ICEOutOfNYC," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said.

"Today [Trump's] agents used batons and pepper spray on street vendors and bystanders on Canal Street. You don't make New York safer by attacking New Yorkers," Governor Kathy Hochul complained on X.

