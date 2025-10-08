DHS trolls Zach Bryan after apparently anti-ICE song clip goes viral

Over the weekend, country music star Zach Bryan posted a song clip to his Instagram with the caption "the fading of the red white and blue." Since then, Bryan has faced a wave of backlash over some of his apparently "anti-ICE" lyrics, but one of the best responses came from the Department of Homeland Security.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security's X account posted a compilation video of law enforcement with one of Zach Bryan's more famous songs playing over it.

'When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle.'

The caption of the post reads, "We’re having an All Night Revival."

The video depicts several scenes of arrests by law enforcement, riot control, and even a clip of the commander at large of the U.S. Border Patrol, Chief Gregory Bovino, who recently allegedly he had a murder hit put on his head by a Latin Kings gang member.

Zach Bryan's song "Revival" plays over the DHS video. "Revival" has over 390 million plays on Spotify and is among Bryan's top 10 songs.

The lyrics from the new melancholy song clip mention ICE while suggesting the slow decline of America.

"ICE is gonna come bust down your door," it reads. "Try to build a house / no one builds no more."

The lyrics end, "Got some bad news / the fading of the red, white, and blue.”

Hours after the DHS video dropped on Tuesday, Bryan posted an explanation on his Instagram story: "To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I'm trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes."

He suggested that there is more context in the full song: "When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle."

He has not given any indication of the planned timing for the song's release.

Blaze News made multiple attempts to contact Zach Bryan and his management team for comment but was ultimately unsuccessful.

