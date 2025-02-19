'Disgusting': Maine defies Trump order, enables teen transvestite to demolish female competitors

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Feb. 5 banning male transvestites from competing in girls' or women's sports. After noting that "men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories" and have "invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women," Trump said that "from now on, women's sports will be only for women."

In defiance of Trump's order — which reflected the desire of the supermajority of Americans, as indicated by a 2023 Gallup poll — the Maine Principals' Association, the governing body for sports in the state, and the Maine Department of Education decided to let middling male athletes continue to steal victories from their female counterparts.

A subpar male athlete from Greely High School in Cumberland proved more than willing on Monday to take full advantage, stealing first place in the girls' pole-vault competition at the Maine Indoor Track Meet.

'This is outrageous.'

The 10th-grader, who the Maine Wire indicated previously competed in boys' pole vaulting under the name John, now calls himself Katie.

The male athlete formerly known as John jumped 11 feet, beating his female competitors but missing the state record set last year by Sarah Ouellette of Morse High School by an inch.

Had the transvestic teen competed against other males in the same competition, he would have reportedly come in 10th place.

"Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete (who couldn't win against other males) dominating girls' sports," wrote Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby.

"The Maine Principals' Association's blatant disregard for federal rules means that deserving, BIOLOGICAL girls, have titles ripped away from them. This is outrageous, and unfair to the many female athletes who work every single day to succeed in their respective sports," added Libby.

Allen Cornwall, a concerned coach from Scarborough High School, anticipated that the pole-vaulter formerly known as John would clean up in the girls' competition, telling the Maine Wire earlier this month that the 10th-grader was going to be the girls' conference "champion" and "state champion."

"These girls that have been competing for years, working towards this, are just being sidelined, and it's really disgusting," said Cornwall.

Maine is at risk of losing federal education funding for continuing to betray female athletes, defying Trump's order, and likely violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

