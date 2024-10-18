Firebrand Florida sheriff blasts Biden-Harris open border after human trafficking op nets 25 illegal aliens, Disney employee

Outspoken Florida sheriff Grady Judd blasted the open border of the Biden-Harris administration after a human trafficking crackdown led to the arrests of 25 illegal aliens as well as a Disney employee.

The operation netted 157 arrestees, and Judd — who heads up the Polk County Sheriff's Office — emphasized how the border crisis has substantially exacerbated human trafficking crimes in the United States.

The sheriff's office held a press conference Thursday announcing the results of a multi-agency operation titled "Operation Autumn Sweep."

'When are we going to get tired of this? When have we had enough? When are we going to say, "The hardworking people of the United States are who we need to be taking care of."'

The five-day undercover investigation went after suspects who solicited prostitutes, offered to commit prostitution, and other suspects who committed crimes related to prostitution and other sex crimes.

"Three additional suspects were arrested for soliciting who they thought were children online, and charged with traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, and use of a computer to seduce a child," the sheriff's office said in a press release,

One of those suspects accused of child sex crimes works at Disney World.

WTVT-TV reported that the Disney World employee was out on bond for the same charges in another state — soliciting a child online.

As a result of the operation, four human trafficking victims were rescued.

According to the sheriff's office, 47 arrestees were prostitutes, 96 were johns, and one was a human trafficker. The oldest suspect was 61, and the youngest was 15. In addition, 26 arrestees were married.

Judd said of those arrested that there were 327 prior felony charges and 400 prior misdemeanor charges.

Judd noted that 25 individuals arrested in the operation were illegal immigrants.

During the press conference, Judd emphasized the border crisis led to these criminal activities in Florida.

Two of the human trafficking victims told sheriff's investigators that they had to pay off coyote debts of $6,000.

Judd pointed out that the human trafficking victims who were in the country illegally had to turn 20 "tricks" a day to pay off the coyote who brought them into the U.S. illegally. The sheriff said the victims were physically abused by their human trafficker to compel them to work as prostitutes.

Judd added that one of the female suspects from Venezuela entered the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, and said she was "greeted by the Border Patrol."

"She simply walked across the open border," the sheriff continued before stressing that "there is no border security at the southern border. Zero. It doesn't exist."

The suspect allegedly said Border Patrol processed her in one day and then told her "all about the benefits" for which she would be eligible, including Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, free housing, free travel to Chicago, and free travel to Florida.

Judd also ripped the Biden-Harris administration over the border crisis: "Make no mistake about it, the government is complicit, and is aiding and abetting human trafficking in the United States."

Judd pointed out that illegal immigrants are receiving federal assistance while Americans suffering from recent hurricanes in Florida and North Carolina are struggling.

"When are we going to get tired of this? When have we had enough? When are we going to say, 'The hardworking people of the United States are who we need to be taking care of?'" Judd asked.

This isn't the first time a Disney employee has been arrested for sex crimes.

As Blaze News previously reported in 2022, a construction subcontractor building a new roller coaster at Walt Disney World in Orlando was arrested in another Polk County Sheriff's Office sex sting.

Another Polk County Sheriff's Office undercover operation resulted in the arrest of a Disney World employee in 2022.

You can watch the full Operation Autumn Sweep press conference below:

