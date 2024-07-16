Hacking group says it has unreleased Disney projects after targeting company over treatment of artists and its approach to AI

A hacking group known as NullBulge said that it hacked Disney and acquired more than a terabyte of internal information.

Specifically, the group said it breached Disney and leaked 1.1 tebibytes of data, which is the equivalent of about 1.2 terabytes.

The self-proclaimed hacktivist group reportedly said that it was trying to "'protect artists' and ensure fair compensation for their work,' Hackread reported.

'In a duel, you better fire first.'

The website Breach Forums is reportedly the first known source where the hacks were discussed, with a screenshot from a post attributed to the same hacking group.

"Hi there folks, it is us again. Yesterday we leaked some small [data packages], now we leak the big guns," the post read. "1.1TiB of data. almost 10,000 channels, every message and file possible, dumped."

"Unreleased projects, raw images and code, some logins, links to internal api/web pages, and more! Have fun sifting through it, there is a lot there. Perfect for gathering intelligence and more."

The group later echoed the comments on its X account:

"[Disney] has had their entire dev slack dumped. 1.1TiB of files and chat messages. Anything we could get our hands on, we downloaded and packaged up. Want to see what goes on behind the doors? go grab it."



A screenshot was attached that added on to the aforementioned post, saying, "We tried to hold off until we got deeper in, but our inside man got cold feet and kicked us out! I thought we had something special."

According to CNN, Disney responding by saying it is "investigating this matter."



Nullbulge told CNN that it gained access to the Disney accounts through "a man with Slack access who had cookies."

Slack is a communications software often used by larger companies to share ideas and as a messaging service.

The hackers also told the outlet via email that they were based in Russia, which of course could not be confirmed.

As for the reasons behind the hack, the group told CNN that Disney was their target due to "how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer."

"If we said 'Hello Disney, we have all your slack data' they would instantly lock down and try to take us out. In a duel, you better fire first," the email read.



Nullbulge revealed that it had come under attack since revealing the hack, stating that it had been subject to a DDoS attack that didn't work.

A DDoS attack is described by Check Point as a Distributed Denial of Service attack, which is designed to force a website, computer, or online service offline. This is done by flooding the website with traffic from different locations.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

