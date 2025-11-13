'Disruptive' woman causes flight with 4 congressmen to divert: 'We live in a fascist state'

A Tuesday American Airlines flight carrying several members of Congress was abruptly diverted over a "disruptive passenger."

'Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally.'

The flight took off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona and was en route to Washington, D.C. Roughly two hours and 41 minutes into the flight, the pilots diverted the plane to Kansas City International Airport.

U.S. Reps. from Arizona Greg Stanton (D), Eli Crane (R), Andy Biggs (R), and Paul Gosar (R) were passengers on the interrupted flight.

"Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight," Stanton wrote on X. "We're making [an] emergency stop in Kansas City to remove [a] disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo."

Stanton thanked Kansas City police for "handling the situation professionally and without incident."

RELATED: FAA cancels hundreds of flights, sparking holiday travel concerns amid ongoing Democrat shutdown

Rep. Greg Stanton. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Adam Burtner, a passenger on the flight, responded to Stanton's X thread with a video showing an unidentified woman being escorted off the flight by a police officer. Right before exiting the plane, she stated, "Sorry, folks. We live in a fascist state."

American Airlines confirmed that the flight was diverted due to a "disruptive passenger." However, the details of the incident are unclear.

RELATED: Trump officially ends 'pathetic' Democrats' record-breaking shutdown

Rep. Andy Biggs. Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

"On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer," the airline told KSHB. "Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism."

Burtner claimed that the woman said she was removed for taking a photograph of one of the lawmakers.

"Since there is some confusion on what she said, it's as follows: 'I took a picture of someone and they didn't want me to tweet it.' (Picture of a congressman aboard the flight.)," Burtner wrote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!