Trump officially ends 'pathetic' Democrats' record-breaking shutdown

President Donald Trump officially ended the Democrats' record-breaking shutdown after House Republicans passed the funding bill Wednesday night.

Trump signed the GOP's continuing resolution into law after the House passed the bill in a 222-209 vote, bringing the 43-day shutdown to a close. The House vote largely fell on party lines, with 216 Republicans voting in favor and 207 Democrats voting against the funding bill. Notably, two Republicans voted against the bill and six Democrats voted in favor of it.

'Don't forget what they've done to our country.'

"People were hurt so badly," Trump said from the Oval Office Wednesday night. "Nobody's ever seen anything like this one. This was a no-brainer. This was an easy extension. But they didn't want to do it the easy way. They had to do it the hard way."

"They look very bad, the Democrats do," Trump added.

Trump urged Americans across the country to remember the pain inflicted by the Democrat shutdown when the 2026 midterms come around.

"I just want to tell the American people: You should not forget this," Trump said. "When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to our country."

Democrats initiated the government shutdown after blocking the GOP's clean continuing resolution from passing in the Senate before the September 30 funding deadline.

After prolonging the shutdown for over 40 days, eight Senate Democrats caved and passed the funding bill in the Senate, sparking intraparty outrage for agreeing to a "pathetic" political deal.

The only concession Democrats managed to secure was a reversal of reduction-in-force notices implemented during the shutdown and the prevention of any more RIFs through January 30, the day the new funding deal expires. This affects only about 4,200 of the roughly 150,000 federal layoffs that have taken place during President Donald Trump's second term.

The main reason Democrats shut the government down in the first place was to renegotiate Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. Rather than securing any commitments from Republicans to negotiate or amend any health-care-related policies, Democrats walked away with a promise from Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) to hold a vote on extending the subsidies.

This is the same deal that was on the table since day one of the government shutdown.

