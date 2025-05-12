'Doctor Who' actress tells fans to 'get over' show's extreme woke content because it's 'pure and beautiful'

Actress Millie Gibson praised the woke narratives of the "Doctor Who" franchise and said fans need to simply ignore the overt LGBT tones and watch the show.

Gibson, whose real name is Amelia Eve Gibson, said in a recent interview that she was not concerned with how woke the show was, despite hordes of backlash and criticism over its extremely sexual and liberal storylines.

Last year, the show pushed rampant progressive politics right from the onset of its reboot, ushering in actor Ncuti Gatwa as their new "queer black" lead. Writer and executive producer Russell T. Davies also expressed that he had looked at other "nonbinary" actors for lead roles.

After The Standard's Martin Robinson framed the series as a critique of society that fights fascistic thinking, he asked Gibson about fan reactions to the show's strange direction that has included a drag queen and gay dance scenes.

"I'd just watch the show for what it is," Gibson said, excusing the content as nonpolitical. "I remember watching an episode where David Tennant goes back — I think it's with Martha — and they meet Shakespeare. And he's like, 'Oh yeah, Shakespeare's quite hot.' [This is] literally what Who does."

Gibson further excused the stories as "the way the world is" and said critics have been "making jabs" anywhere they could over the content.

"The show is so pure and beautiful and is literally about two best friends traveling the universe, so just watch it and get over it somewhat!" the 20-year-old requested.

The young actress then praised the aforementioned drag queen, "Jinkx Monsoon," and referred to the male entertainer as a woman.

"I'm her biggest fan. I don't think it's a problem at all."

Gibson's suggestion for fans to remain blissfully unaware of the show's politics strays from the methods her co-star has implemented to deal with the show's record-low ratings.

After critics took issue with dialogue from Gatwa's character like, "I spent a long, hot summer with Harry Houdini," the actor told the audience not to watch if they were not in support of "queer rights."

"Don't watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God's sake," he told Variety last year. "As the world darkens — and I do think the world is darkening around queer rights — there is a joy and a celebration, and there’s a community," Gatwa claimed.

Millie Gibson (left) and Ncuti Gatwa (right) have delivered record lows in ratings with extreme progressive storylines in 'Doctor Who.' Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Executive producer Davies has taken things a step further, however, and admitted in a 2023 interview that he believes it is important for children to learn about transgender themes at a young age.

"Visibility" is important, Davies said, adding that bigotry can be avoided "if you grow up seeing this stuff."

Davies also claimed that "homophobia and transphobia happens when it's something you've never seen before."

'People are having negative reactions to their beloved series forcing cultural and political narratives on them.'

English reporter Lewis Brackpool told Blaze News that there has long been evidence of government collaboration with U.K. television production companies. He said certain institutions have been "pushing forth certain narratives knowing millions will see them on-screen."

"Topics surrounding public health, climate policy, migration, and extremism have all been pushed," Brackpool added. "While the consumer has the right to turn the program off, people are having negative reactions to their beloved series forcing cultural and political narratives on them."

