Ultra-woke 'Doctor Who' sets record for worst season finale in show's history

Iconic English series "Doctor Who" has broken another record in terms of viewership lows, this time in the form of record-low season finale viewers.

A total of 40 seasons have come and gone for "Doctor Who" when combining its original 1963-1989 run with the 2005 reboot up to 2024.

The 2024 season finale "Empire of Death" finished with 2.25 million overnight viewers, the least in the show's history. While the first run of the series featured finales that were drawn out over several episodes, neither the average viewership nor the final episode for each of the historic seasons were this low.

The BBC program has become a battleground for testing the limits of ideological injection into entertainment, with showrunner Russell T. Davies declaring he was looking to "break barriers" with his content. Davies even openly stated that he wanted to push gender-based beliefs on children.

"Homophobia and transphobia happens when it's something you've never seen before," he claimed.

Davies then stated that children can be educated on the topic easier than adults. "You can temper that reaction and change it if you introduce these images to people happily, and normally, and calmly when they're young."

'You know, they might not be the ratings we'd love. We always want higher.'

Series star Ncuti Gatwa even told fans not to watch if they didn't agree with the messaging, a suggestion that seemingly worked. After adding gay nightclub scenes, drag queens, and more, episode three of the 2024 season sank to an all-time low 2.04 million overnight viewers.

When it seemed to be the lowest the show could go, the record was broken again after episode seven sank to 2.02 million overnight viewers, according to Doctor Who TV.

While it is difficult to tell how viewership calculations for the original series were tabulated, traditional ratings systems would suggest they were tabulated through overnight ratings. This is how the new shows are tabulated as well, with digital views also added.

Radio Times suggested that the consolidated figures for the woke reboot have hovered around 4 million per episode, while Doctor Who TV has shown an average of 3.71 million total viewers per episode. But even if generously factoring in those numbers, the 2024 season finale would still not outrank any finale from the original run.

Davies recently expressed that he has been proud of the show but admitted the ratings have been a bit of a letdown.

"You know, they might not be the ratings we'd love. We always want higher," he reportedly told RadioTimes, per Screenrant.

He went on to say that the show has been wildly successful with those under 30 years old.

"Episode one, 'Space Babies,' is already up to 5.6 million and counting. So it is getting there. And actually, I was brought back to bring in a younger audience. That's been massively successful," he claimed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

