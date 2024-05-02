Horrifying video shows pack of dogs mauling pedestrian before cop shoots at them in Philadelphia

A horrifying video was captured by a bystander's cellphone showing a man being mauled by a pack of dogs before a police officer rushed in to shoot at the animals.

The video shows the dogs run and attack a 53-year-old man walking near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in the neighborhood of Mantua in western Philadelphia at about 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday.

An officer initially tried to scare the dogs away with the siren on his vehicle but that was unsuccessful. The video shows him running toward the dogs and shooting. One dog is struck while the others run away.

Graphic video of the horrifying attack was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral.

Police said the dog that was shot and killed was a Cane Corso and the other three dogs involved were pit bulls.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple dog bites throughout his body. He is listed in stable condition.

The officer was not injured during the incident, but he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by internal affairs.

A similar incident unfolded on Friday when 41-year-old Kaheem Robinson was mauled and killed by his own pit bull dog at an apartment in the Bronx borough of New York City. Police responded to the call and found the dog biting Robinson's leg and neck. They shot and killed the dog and the man was declared dead later at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Robinson's family said he had just obtained the dog and likely got it in order to deal with the recent loss of his 18-year-old daughter to cancer. He had also been homeless for two years before being able to find the apartment. They added that the entire family loved animals and Robinson had grown up with dogs, cats, and snakes.

The officers involved in that shooting were treated for trauma.

