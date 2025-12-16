3 dogs escaped from home and mauled man to death before injuring a mother and daughter, police say

The family of a 62-year-old man is mourning his death after he was mauled by three dogs in Katy, according to Texas police.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a man mauled by dogs on Monday before chasing off the animals.

Animal control had no previous history with the dogs.

When EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man dead.

Police then found a mother and a daughter who had also been attacked by the dogs near Permission Creek Lane, according to the public information officer Thomas Gilliland. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Gilliland said the man's family went looking for him when he didn't return home from a morning routine walk.

The dogs were described as pit bull mix.

Police were able to find the dogs, and two were taken by animal control, while the third was shot by deputies and euthanized by animal control. They will be quarantined for 10 days, after which a judge will determine their fate.

Gilliland said authorities had not determined how the dogs got out of the home.

The identity of the man was not released by police.

Homicide detectives interviewed the owner of the dogs.

Charges have not yet been filed.

