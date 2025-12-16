Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
3 dogs escaped from home and mauled man to death before injuring a mother and daughter, police say
December 16, 2025
Homicide detectives are questioning the dog owner.
The family of a 62-year-old man is mourning his death after he was mauled by three dogs in Katy, according to Texas police.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a man mauled by dogs on Monday before chasing off the animals.
Animal control had no previous history with the dogs.
When EMS personnel arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man dead.
Police then found a mother and a daughter who had also been attacked by the dogs near Permission Creek Lane, according to the public information officer Thomas Gilliland. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Gilliland said the man's family went looking for him when he didn't return home from a morning routine walk.
The dogs were described as pit bull mix.
Police were able to find the dogs, and two were taken by animal control, while the third was shot by deputies and euthanized by animal control. They will be quarantined for 10 days, after which a judge will determine their fate.
Animal control had no previous history with the dogs. Gilliland said authorities had not determined how the dogs got out of the home.
The identity of the man was not released by police.
RELATED: 17-year-old girl brutally mauled by pack of dogs — her mom says she was unrecognizable
Homicide detectives interviewed the owner of the dogs.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.