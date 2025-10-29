Don Lemon nailed with fierce backlash for 'trans' slur against Megyn Kelly

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon had previously defended the trans-identifying community, but he undermined that activism when he used the term "trans" as an insult.

Lemon was being interviewed on the “Clip Farmers” podcast when they started mocking the ladies of MAGA. When they arrived at former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, he unleashed the T-word.

'I thought that you couldn't tell if someone is trans. Can't be all about identity and then use it as an insult.'

"I think she looks trans," said Lemon to the shocked hosts.

"Let’s end on that note," said one of the podcast hosts.

"She looks clockable," he added, which is a term to deride trans-identifying people who do not pass for the gender they choose.

The video was widely circulated on social media, where many lambasted Lemon over his comments.

"Don Lemon commenting on how women look? Peak absurdity," replied Charles Gasparino.

"Don Lemon is unbearable to listen to. No wonder he’s been fired from every company he’s been lucky enough to get hired by and had to start a YouTube channel of his own and it’s awful too," read one response.

"I thought that you couldn't tell if someone is trans. Can't be all about identity and then use it as an insult. Funny," said another detractor.

“Asking Don Lemon if a woman is hot is like asking a vegan to recommend a good steakhouse," joked another user.

Lemon had characterized conservative bans on pornographic books in public schools as transphobic in comments from 2023.

“So let’s just be real. These book bans are rooted in anti-blackness and transphobia and queerphobia,” he said at the time.

He also criticized bills restricting drag shows and defended trans-identifying activist Dylan Mulvaney during the Bud Light woke controversy.

