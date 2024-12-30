Don Lemon ridicules Musk and Ramaswamy as 'dumb f***ing idiots' in unhinged rant over immigration debate

Former CNN host Don Lemon published an unhinged, expletive-filled rant mocking Trump supporters over a political rift about immigration policies.

Lemon could barely control his glee as he explained the infighting among supporters of President-elect Donald Trump after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy issued a statement defending highly skilled immigrants and decrying what he saw as low schooling standards among Americans.

'You have been co-opted because you're in a f***ing cult, and you don't even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain.'

"There's a fight going on in MAGA-land! I mean, what is going on? And the question is, are they fighting over white jobs? I think that's what it is. You can correct me if I'm wrong!" said Lemon. "It is a MAGA civil war!"

Lemon opined that Ramaswamy and Elon Musk need high-skilled immigrants utilizing the H-1B visa system in order to run their tech companies but that "nativist OG MAGA" opposes the policies based on hostility against all immigration.

"Gosh, I love this! Now you're finding out, you dumb f***ing idiots! Now you're just figuring this s*** out! You're so f***ing stupid, and you deserve it! You f***ing deserve it because you're so dumb!" Lemon laughed.

"So go with me here. Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity and how you were taken, conned!" he continued. "You have been co-opted because you're in a f***ing cult, and you don't even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain, and you don't get it! How stupid and dumb are you?"

He went on to describe the war between "Ramaswamy, Musk, and DOGE dudes on one side" and "Laura Loomer, Matt Gaetz, and MAGA, the old guard, on the other side."

Lemon also ridiculed what he called the "Silicon Valley tech bro millionaires" for supporting Trump, only to get kneecapped by his supporters.

"There's so much in this, I just f***ing love it!" Lemon laughed. "You guys f***ed around and you found out. You're finding out!"

Lemon posted the unhinged rant on his YouTube channel.

Trump had previously signaled his opposition to the H-1B visa program in 2016.

"The H-1B program is neither high-skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, for the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay," he said at the time. "I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions."

CNN fired Don Lemon in April 2023, after which he tried to develop a series on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. That deal blew up, and he recently abandoned X in favor of the left-leaning social media platform BlueSky.

