Fraternity brothers protected the American flag when protesters tried tearing it down — now donations are pouring in

Thousands of generous Americans are donating to North Carolina fraternity brothers for defending the American flag.

On Tuesday, anti-Israel protesters at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill took down the American flag that prominently flies on the university's Quad and replaced it with a Palestinian flag. Interim chancellor Lee Roberts later personally restored the American flag, but protesters repeatedly targeted the flag before police officers installed a barrier around the flagpole.

At one point, fraternity brothers were photographed and videoed holding Old Glory to ensure it never touched the ground.

The incident went viral and someone eventually started a GoFundMe campaign to "throw 'em a rager." The GoFundMe identified brothers from Pi Kappa Phi, Alpha Epsilon Pi, and Pi Kappa Psi as those who helped defend the flag.

"Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators," the GoFundMe says. "But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles."

As of Thursday morning, the campaign has raised nearly $400,000, and donations continue to pour in.

Whether all of that money will go toward a massive party remains to be seen. But a representative for GoFundMe confirmed to Blaze News that GoFundMe is communicating with the campaign organizer to ensure the donations reach the appropriate destination.

The campaign organizer, meanwhile, provided an update on Wednesday saying he has hired someone who previously worked in the White House to organize the fraternity celebration.

One of the fraternity members who helped protect Old Glory, student Brendan Rosenblum, said he and his brothers refused to let the protesters desecrate the flag.

"These people wanted to tear down the flag, and we were there to protect it," Rosenblum told NewsNation. "Me and my friends did not allow that to happen."

"All of us felt that America, and the American flag — and for me, the Israeli flag — represent what we believe in," he explained. "And we weren’t going to let anyone stop us from keeping those two things up."

