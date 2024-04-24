Doorbell video captures terrified woman being dragged away by kidnapper in Oregon

A terrifying video from a doorbell camera showed a terrified woman asking for help before she was dragged away by a man in front of a home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Hillsboro Police Department released images from the Blink recording device from the incident at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday at the home on Southeast 32nd Avenue and East Main Street.

The video shows a woman wearing glasses running to the door screaming for help before a man with a beard and dark pants grabs her and drags her to his truck.

"Please help me!" she yells.

The homeowner said she didn't hear the woman screaming but did hear knocking at the door. When she went to see what it was about she said there was nothing outside. But after checking her doorbell camera, she immediately called the police.

Police initially said they were investigating the incident as a "possible kidnapping." They said the two left in a white pickup truck.

Through the aid of the community, police said they were able to identify the suspect and arrested him in the early morning hours of Tuesday. They also identified the victim and confirmed that the woman was found safe.

Police said that the incident was a domestic dispute and that there was no threat to the public.

The woman who recorded the video told KGW-TV that she didn't know the woman or the man who was pursuing her.

"She looked scared," said the woman. "In her voice, you could tell she was frantic, and she needed help, and the way she grabbed onto the door in the video when you see it, that is like, not normal."

The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released by police, who only confirmed that the man is facing a kidnapping charge.

Hillsboro is a suburb of Portland with about 107k residents. The average Hillsboro home sells for about $544k according to Zillow.

Here's more about the incident:

