Chinese national accused of smuggling BIOWEAPON into America

FBI Director Kash Patel made a scary announcement this week — that a Chinese national has been accused of trying to smuggle a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States.

“I can confirm that the FBI arrested a Chinese national within the United States who allegedly smuggled a dangerous biological pathogen into the country,” Patel wrote in a post on X.

According to Patel, Yunqing Jian “is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called ‘Fusarium graminearum,’ which is an agroterrorism agent, into the U.S. to research at the University of Michigan, where she works.”

This particular fungus is dangerous, as it can cause a disease called “head blight,” which Patel explained is “a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice” that causes “significant health issues in both humans and livestock.”

Patel also reported that there is evidence that Jian “had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party” and has “received funding from the Chinese government for similar work on this pathogen in China.”

Charlie LeDuff of “No BS Newshour” tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales that the University of Michigan is his “alma mater,” and it’s “corrupt.”

“The University of Michigan, which is routinely considered the best or second best, has one of the largest endowments,” LeDuff says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” noting that researchers like Jian “don’t teach classes” and are “funded by the National Science Foundation.”

“The Chinese government gives you a stipend. They might also contribute to the university. Nobody’s vetted, and you’re doing Fusarium fungi that attacks plants so they can’t grow, which leads to starvation,” he continues.

“The University of Michigan is corrupt. They had the biggest DEI program in the country. ... I want my university back,’” he adds.

