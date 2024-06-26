'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo says Hollywood will 'take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden'

Actress Drea de Matteo said there are many silent supporters of Donald Trump in Hollywood while also expressing disappointment in fellow Italians like Robert De Niro for their political activism.

In an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, the 52-year-old was asked about the presence of Trump voters in the liberal stronghold.

"Is there a quiet Trump voter out there in Hollywood?" Watters asked.

"I think there is a lot of them. I think there are a lot of — that was a hard intro to watch. I'm sorry," de Matteo said, responding to footage of a recent Joe Biden fundraiser.

De Matteo then condemned fellow Italians like actor Robert De Niro and former health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"It's the Italians, man. We're talking about Fauci, we're talking about De Niro. I am mortified right now by my people. I don't understand what we're doing here," she added.

'There are very few people that are willing to speak out.'

"There are a lot of quiet Trump supporters, there are a lot of [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] supporters," she continued, per Mediaite. "I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I am curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a location fee because he traveled to the courtroom to do that."

De Matteo was referring to a recent appearance by De Niro outside the courthouse in New York City where Trump's case was tried, where he spoke poorly of the former president and had confrontations with Trump supporters.

Host Watters then asked the actress whether she was privy to any information about how celebrities get work-around deals in order to endorse political candidates, such as lining up movie roles or securing book deals.

"I don't really maneuver inside that industry. I never have," she claimed. She added that the cast of "The Sopranos" were considered outcasts in the television industry.

"Even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I'm still an outcast; here I am. They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden," she added.



The actress was likely referring to her exit from the hit show, in which her character was shot in the woods after mob members found out she was working for the FBI.

"I do know that people are tired of it, and there are very few people that are willing to speak out," she said in a previous interview, according to Variety. "They probably will vote Republican, and that's people who would never normally, but people are afraid. This doesn't feel like a democracy any more.”



De Matteo was previously spotlighted in recent news stories after she opened an account on OnlyFans — a website typically viewed as a subscription service for pornography or other explicit material — because her house was going into foreclosure.

"Why did I join OnlyFans? When we launched, we had ... I'd say, a couple hundred bucks left in the bank, I'm not kidding," Complex reported the actress said. "My house was going into foreclosure. Did I do it out of desperation? F** yes, I did."

The Italian has also stated that she was forced to "switch careers and figure new things out" because her industry thinks she's "a savage” because she does not believe in COVID vaccine mandates.



