Drug dealer — released from prison by Biden — rearrested for multiple drug and firearms offenses

A convicted drug dealer — who had his prison sentence commuted by former President Joe Biden — is back behind bars after he was arrested for multiple drug and firearms offenses.

Willie Frank Peterson, 52, was arrested on Monday in Dothan, Alabama. The Dothan Police Department charged Peterson with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three firearms-related offenses, according to arrest records.

Peterson was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2023. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama said in a July 2023 statement that Peterson conspired with codefendant Kenneth Cherden Glasgow to distribute cocaine.

Glasgow agreed to purchase cocaine from Peterson in 2018 and 2019, according to Peterson’s plea agreement. Glasgow was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug conspiracy charges.

Alabama.com previously reported that Glasgow — who also used to go by the name of Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow — is the half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton.

Fox News reported that Peterson was sentenced to 75 months in prison beginning on Sept. 13, 2023. However, Peterson had his prison sentence commuted to just 20 months by President Biden on Jan. 17, 2025.

Peterson would be rearrested just weeks after he was released from prison.

Peterson was one of nearly 2,500 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted by Biden in January. Biden claimed in January that the individuals "are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice."

"Today's clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said at the time. "As Congress recognized through the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities."

"With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history," Biden's statement read.

As Blaze News previously reported, Biden commuted the sentences of 1,500 prisoners and pardoned 39 others on Dec. 12, 2024. Biden said in December that the individuals who had their sentences commuted "have shown successful rehabilitation and a commitment to making communities safer."

"President Biden is also the first president ever to issue categorical pardons to individuals convicted of simple use and possession of marijuana, and to former LGBTQI+ service members convicted of private conduct because of their sexual orientation," the statement read.

Willie Frank Peterson - Dothan Police Department

