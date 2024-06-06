Calls to abolish the Department of Education erupt as DOE hails Pride Month

The U.S. Department of Education marked Pride Month in a post on X, and some people who responded advocated for the abolition of the department.

"Every student should feel safe attending school in America, free from discrimination & valued for who they are. That means creating welcoming & safe learning environments for every LGTBQI+ student & ensuring educators have resources to support LGBTQI+ young people. #Pride Month," the post reads.

'It needs to be abolished.'

"Abolish the Department of Education," Corey DeAngelis declared in a tweet in response to the department's post. "Free advertising for school choice," he also wrote.

Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee wrote, "The Department of Education has been a disaster for children since the year it was founded. It needs to be abolished."

"What they really mean is every student should feel safe except girls. The 'welcoming and safe learning environments' for girls includes bathrooms filled with boys thanks to new Title IX regulations. We need to abolish the US Department of Education immediately," Jessica Taylor tweeted.

The department's profile graphic on X and other social media platforms currently features what appears to be a progress Pride flag in the background.

"Happy Pride Month and to all the educators and school staff who make our LGBTQ+ students feel welcome, thank you. We are in this fight together," Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said in a tweet.

GOP Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois fired back, "Teachers should not be discussing radical "gender theory" and perverse topics with children behind their parents' back. The Biden Administration is the most anti-parent administration in history."

