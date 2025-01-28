Education Department takes wrecking ball to DEI on Trump's orders: 'Glorious sight to behold'

President Donald Trump has taken a flamethrower to the racist DEI initiatives and other forms of race-based discrimination that embedded themselves throughout the federal government over the course of decades.

The 47th president began by requiring that the heads of all federal agencies, departments, or commissions eliminate all DEI offices, positions, initiatives, programs, contracts, and performance requirements under their purview; ordering the government to eliminate DEI discrimination in the federal workforce as well as in federal contracting and spending; rescinding numerous race- and identity-centered executive orders issued by Democratic presidents, including Lyndon B. Johnson's 1965 affirmative action Executive Order 11246; and tasking his inbound attorney general with preparing a civil rights-focused campaign against private-sector DEI practitioners.

The Department of Education, which Trump has nominated former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO and America First Policy Institute Chair Linda McMahon to run, recently signaled its compliance with the president's orders, noting in a Jan. 23 statement, "The U.S. Department of Education has taken action to eliminate harmful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including references to them in public-facing communication channels and its associated workforce."

'Not tired of winning.'

"These actions are in line with President Trump's ongoing commitment to end illegal discrimination and wasteful spending across the federal government," continued the statement. "They are the first step in reorienting the agency toward prioritizing meaningful learning ahead of divisive ideology in our schools."

The DOE noted that for starters, it eliminated its Diversity and Inclusion Council, which was established as a consequence of former President Barack Obama's Executive Order 13583 — among the Democratic presidential actions Trump rescinded. The Education Department also closed its Employee Engagement Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility Council within the Office for Civil Rights.

In addition to placing DEI apparatchiks on paid leave, the department withdrew its Equity Action Plan; identified for removal over 200 department webpages that "housed DEI resources and encouraged schools and institutions of higher education to promote or endorse harmful ideological programs"; and canceled its race-obsessive training and service contracts, which were valued at over $2.6 million.

The department noted on X that these are the first steps "in reorienting the agency toward prioritizing meaningful learning and implementing President Trump's vision to reform education."

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) said of the changes, "Not tired of winning."

"DEI was a house of cards since its inception, and it's finally crumbling," tweeted All-American swim star Riley Gaines. "Such a glorious sight to behold."

While the DOE appears to have already excised much of the racist malignancy, it signaled that there's still work left to do, noting, "The Department will continue its comprehensive review of all agency programs and services to identify additional initiatives and working groups that may be advancing a divisive DEI agenda, including programs using coded or imprecise language to disguise their activity."

