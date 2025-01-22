Trump admin tells identity grifters to hit the bricks, orders DEI offices shuttered by Wednesday evening

President Donald Trump wasted no time ramming a stake through the heart of the federal DEI regime.

Trump kicked things off by requiring that the head of every federal agency, department, or commission see to the elimination of all DEI offices, positions, initiatives, programs, contracts, and performance requirements; ordering the government to eliminate DEI discrimination in the federal workforce as well as in federal contracting and spending; tasking his inbound attorney general with preparing a civil rights-focused pressure campaign against DEI practitioners in the private sector; and rescinding numerous race- and identity-centered executive orders issued by Democratic presidents.

Although DEI grifters have been waiting for the other shoe to drop since Nov. 5, they may not have realized just how soon they'd need to start walking.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Tuesday that federal DEI staffers are being put on administrative leave "effective immediately" and must be notified of their institutional exile by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management spelled out the immediate consequence of Trump's executive order eliminating DEI programs and repealing former President Joe Biden's "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce" executive order.

'We will forge a society that is color-blind and merit-based.'

Acting OPM Director Charles Ezell noted that by no later than Wednesday evening, agency heads must send a notice to employees informing them of the closure of their respective DEI offices and/or subunits and asking employees "if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language."

Agency heads were also directed to inform all DEI employees that they are being placed on paid administrative leave "effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices, and programs."

According to the template letter provided with the memo, DEI bureaucrats will continue to draw a full salary and benefits for the duration of the leave period. Their email addresses will, however, be suspended.

In addition to kicking DEI grifters out of their buildings, agencies must scrub any evidence of their DEI offices off their websites and social media accounts, cancel DEI-related trainings, and terminate any DEI-related contractors.

After executing these tasks, agency heads are required to notify the OPM of how they satisfied these requirements as well as provide the OPM with complete lists of all DEI-related offices, employees, and agency contracts as of Nov. 5, 2024.

With this and other executive actions, Trump appears to have already made good on his Inauguration Day promise to "end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is color-blind and merit-based."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!