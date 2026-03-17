Former Biden staffer angrily rips into Democrat-controlled cities for spiraling into chaos: 'Is this a joke?'

A public fistfight in a ritzy Washington, D.C., neighborhood led to a former Biden staffer raging against the failures of Democrat-controlled cities on social media.

Yemisi Egbewole worked as the chief of staff to former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but she has since become critical of many Democratic policies.

'Tolerating this behavior is unfair to the residents who live here and unfair to the kids themselves. We need to enforce consequences.'

On Sunday, she posted a video on social media showing a large group of what appeared to be teenagers beating down and stomping a victim at the D.C. Navy Yard.

"Blue cities need to wake up. Tolerating this behavior is unfair to the residents who live here and unfair to the kids themselves. We need to enforce consequences," Egbewole wrote.

She went on to post another video of the unruly young people running through D.C. and criticized Councilmember Janeese Lewis George for voting against curfews that could have curtailed the fighting.

"[George] believes compassion for these children is the pathway to rehabilitation. But at this point, that kind of 'compassion' is just abject neglect," Egbewole added.

"Imagine paying $3,500 a month to live in a box in the city, working all week to afford it, and when the weekend comes you can't even enjoy it because kids are bare-knuckle beating each other outside your window," she continued. "The city you pay taxes to does nothing. Incredible."

She also rejected commenters who argued that the kids were acting out because of a lack of "third spaces" like skating rinks and arcades, a concept popularized by urbanist activists.

"Is this a joke? So the solution is creating more 'third spaces' for them to fight each other in? This is a problem that starts at home. It's a moral and values issue. A skating rink isn't going to fix that," Egbewole responded.

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Egbewole addressed the same issue in an op-ed for Fox News, where she warned that Democrats were wrong to avoid the crime issue.

"Refusing to address crime doesn't protect communities of color; it leaves them more vulnerable," she wrote in August. "The kids causing chaos aren't the only ones who live in these neighborhoods. There are other young people who want to learn, want to grow and are watching bad behavior go unchecked."

Two firearms were recovered in the Navy Yard altercation, and two juveniles were arrested.

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