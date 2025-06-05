Former Biden aides unload on Karine Jean-Pierre after she leaves Democratic Party: 'As breathtaking as it is desperate'

The "scorched-earth" reaction to a shocking announcement from a former Biden White House press secretary is confirming many of the criticisms of her from the right during her tenure.

Karine Jean-Pierre was lauded by many on the left for being the first black, female LGBTQ member to work as press secretary, but she has since turned her back on the Democratic Party and said she will become an independent.

'She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers.'

Jean-Pierre made the announcement while also revealing that she will be publishing a book detailing how the Democratic Party betrayed former President Joe Biden.

Many former aides and staffers in the Biden administration spoke to Axios and revealed their distaste for Jean-Pierre and her attempt to cash in on her time at the White House.

Jean-Pierre was described as "one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with," according to one former staffer. "She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers."

A former communications official for Biden was even more descriptive.

"The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which ... bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is is as breathtaking as it is desperate," the official said.

"It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash-grab," the person added.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

"The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance," said a person described as a former senior spokesperson under Biden.

"It's hard to believe someone could look at the past year and genuinely think, 'The party left Joe Biden — that's why I'm leaving the Democratic Party,'" said another official.

"Today Karine lost the only constituency that ever supported her — party-line Democrats," said another communications official.

Axios said that Jean-Pierre did not respond to a request for a comment.

The former Biden spokeswoman had been criticized greatly for her performance at the White House podium, but she was often defended by those in the mainstream media who accused critics of racism and bigotry against gay people.

"I'm hypersensitive to disrespect toward black women, because I know what that feels like and smells like," said journalist April Ryan in Feb. 2024.

