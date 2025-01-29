Elon Musk threatens to sue 'creepy' Tim Walz for accusing him of Nazi salute; billionaire's mom urges lawsuit against CNN

Elon Musk has threatened to sue Tim Walz after the Minnesota governor said "of course" the billionaire did a Nazi salute at an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump.

Walz declared during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday, "We spent three days, you know, them trying to debate that President Musk gave a Nazi salute — of course he did!"'

'Lawyer up.'

Also during his MSNBC appearance, Walz revealed that losing the 2024 election was "pure hell."

“To the voters, I’m with this, too. Everybody’s fatigued. Trust me, I get it,” Walz told host Rachel Maddow. “It was pure hell, and the disappointment and the frustration, and I’m, you know, soul-searching — what could we have done to make the case? Because we knew this was coming. We knew the implication. And they’re throwing so much at us that we’re fatigued.”

Anti-DEI advocate Robby Starbuck shared a video of Walz's MSNBC appearance.

Musk replied to the post on the X social media platform by proclaiming he may bring a lawsuit against the former Democrat vice presidential nominee, "I think I will. Tim Walz is a creepy [clown face emoji].”

During Musk's hand gesture on Inauguration Day, he slapped his chest twice and extended his right arm outward to a crowd of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C.

Musk explained, "It was astonishing how insanely hard legacy media tried to cancel me for saying 'my heart goes out to you' and moving my hand from my heart to the audience. In the end, this deception will just be another nail in the coffin of legacy media."

Maye Musk — the mother of the Tesla CEO — advised her son to slap media outlets with lawsuits for accusing Elon of carrying out a Nazi salute.

Musk's mom said that she has been "receiving so much hatred" because a CNN panel with Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell attacked the SpaceX CEO.

“I don’t understand why this guy keeps getting the benefit of the doubt, whether or not he believes this stuff, personally,” Rampell said of Musk.

"By the second Sieg Heil, I think he kind of loses the benefit of not to be accused of playing footsie with the Nazis," Rampell stated.

Former GOP strategist Scott Jennings rebutted, "We’ve moved on from Trump derangement syndrome to Elon derangement syndrome. So he has a long record of supporting the Jewish people, number one. Number two, anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage the other day was a 'Sieg Heil,' which I just heard you say, you know, lawyer up maybe because, [it is an] absolute ridiculous thing to say.”

Jennings added, "This salute trutherism is outrageous."

Maye Musk thanked Jennings for defending her son.

She told her son, "Elon Musk, please sue them."

Besides CNN, she also advised Musk to sue PBS and the Guardian for their disparaging comparisons to Nazis.

PBS News previously wrote on the X social media platform, "Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena."

PBS News accused Musk of "putting his hand on his chest and then raising it in a salute that appeared similar to the 'Sieg Heil' used by Nazis at their victory rallies."

The Guardian stated, "Elon Musk waded into controversy on Monday when he gave back-to-back fascist-style salutes during celebrations of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump."

Maye said that Musk must sue anyone calling him a Nazi because "otherwise they won’t stop."

On the other side, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Musk was being "falsely smeared" over the Nazi comparisons.

"Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust," Netanyahu said. "He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this."

The Anti-Defamation League defended Musk from the Nazi allegations.

"This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety," the ADL stated. "It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge."

"In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead," the ADL concluded.

