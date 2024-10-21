Elon Musk to give away $1M daily to swing state voters — and Gov. Shapiro thinks law enforcement should investigate

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) called for law enforcement officials to look into Elon Musk's America PAC, which has vowed to give $1 million per day away at random to swing state voters who sign its petition.



During a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Shapiro questioned the legality of Musk's giveaway.

'It does raise some serious questions.'

Host Kristen Welker asked Shapiro, "Elon Musk says he will be giving away a million dollars every day to random voters who sign his super PAC's petition. You are a former attorney general — is this legal?"

Shapiro responded, "I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race, how the dark money is flowing not just into Pennsylvania, but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians. That is deeply concerning."

According to Federal Elections Commission filings, Musk is the sole donor of the America PAC, despite Shapiro's claims it is comprised of "dark money." Between July and September, Musk provided roughly $75 million in contributions, Fox News Digital reported.

Shapiro continued, "Look, Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He's made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. Obviously, we have a difference of opinion. I don't deny him that right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions that folks may want to take a look at."

Welker pressed Shapiro once more about whether he believed the giveaway was legal.

"I think it's something that law enforcement can take a look at," Shapiro declared. "I'm not the attorney general anymore of Pennsylvania; I'm the governor. But it does raise some serious questions."

In a post on X, Musk responded to Shapiro's comments, writing, "Concerning that he would say such a thing."

Musk's America PAC vowed to give away $1 million each day leading up to Election Day. Winners, two of whom have already been announced, will be chosen at random. To be eligible, individuals must be registered to vote in a swing state — including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, or North Carolina — and sign a petition pledging support for the First and Second Amendments.

Signers can also receive $47 for each registered voter they refer to sign the petition.

"Sign our petition to support the Constitution of the United States!" Musk wrote on X.

Musk stated during a town hall event that getting the word out about the petition was challenging because the "legacy media won't report it."

"How do we get people to know about it? Well, this news, I think, is gonna really fly," he said, referring to the cash giveaway announcement.

In July, Musk declared his endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Republican presidential nominee stated that if he secures the upcoming election, Musk will be appointed as the "Secretary of Cost-Cutting" to slash government waste, Blaze News previously reported.