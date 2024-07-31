Elon Musk accepts fight challenge from Maduro, who accused entrepreneur of wanting to invade Venezuela with rockets

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accepted a challenge to a fight from Nicolás Maduro after the Venezuelan socialist president accused him of trying to invade his country with rockets.

'Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I’m not afraid of you.'

Maduro appeared to be incensed that Musk had been calling on him to accept that he lost the recent presidential election after the socialist declared victory.

"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," Maduro said to supporters. "Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I’m not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

Musk has been demanding that Maduro accept the results of the election in Venezuela after media reports and independent vote tallies say the opposition candidate received massive support and had likely beaten the socialist president. Maduro claimed victory without releasing the precinct-by-precinct counts that would have confirmed the results.

Musk responded in Spanish, saying, "El burro sabe mas que Maduro," which means "the donkey knows more than Maduro."

He followed up by saying, "The people of Venezuela have had enough of this clown."

Musk also accepted the challenge to a fight but added, "He will chicken out."

Others have derided Maduro for declaring victory in the heavily contested election.

U.S. State Department Secretary Antony Blinken issued a statement suggesting the election outcome was not correct.



"We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people," he said.

Argentinian President Javier Milei reacted to the election by calling Maduro a "sociopath" and a "dictator." Other world leaders lambasted the socialist and cast doubt on his victory.

In Aurora, Colorado, a mob of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela took over a parking lot at a mall on account of the election and fired gunshots in the air while leaving garbage in their wake. The city's mayor demanded an apology from the leaders of the Venezuelan community and received one from SOS Venezuela Denver, a local activist group.

