Ex-teacher accused of paying students for sex, loading them up with booze and drugs finds out her fate

A Missouri woman who was accused of paying students for sex and giving them alcohol and drugs while she was a substitute teacher just learned where she'll be spending the next decade.

Carissa Smith, 31, was arrested last November and indicted on a host of charges including two counts of sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 18, nine counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, three counts of sexual contact with a student, and one count of patronizing prostitution from a victim 14 years and younger.

'Very disturbing and distressing information.'

Investigators indicated the incidents occurred from August 2023 to September 2024.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, victims alleged that Smith — who began regularly working as a substitute teacher at Dixon Middle School in August 2022 then worked at Dixon High School from 2023 until her resignation in August 2024 — "would offer money, marijuana and/or alcohol to students in return for sex or to allow her to perform oral sex."

The probable cause statement indicated that Smith paid one victim at least $100 to engage in sexual activities with her. Authorities noted further that Smith urged one minor victim not to discuss their encounters with anyone else.

Court documents reviewed by USA Today indicated that Smith also involved her husband, informing him that one victim had a compromising video and was blackmailing her. The husband allegedly threatened more than one minor with a baseball bat.

The affidavit reviewed by People magazine indicated that after hearing a rumor about a video circulating in the community that allegedly showed the substitute teacher performing a sexual act with one of her students, Smith's brother-in-law caught her in bed with an underage student.

Victims claimed that Smith would have sex with them at her house as well as other locations, including on roadsides.

The day after Smith's Nov. 12, 2024, arrest, Dixon R-I School District Superintendent Travis Bohrer revealed to parents that the district had received a report of possible misconduct by Smith earlier in the year from at least one student and had notified the relevant authorities.

Bohrer noted, "This is very disturbing and distressing information for everyone in our school community."

While out on bond, Smith was arrested again in September and charged with tampering with a witness after court documents say she was caught at the home of one of her victims, the sheriff's office confirmed to USA Today.

The former teacher's $250,000 bond was revoked on Sept. 10.

"The defendant was ordered to have no contact with any victim in this case," noted prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Thomas. "The defendant has failed to follow a course of good conduct."

Smith pleaded guilty to lesser charges of two counts of sexual contact with a student and one count of first degree endangering the welfare of a child/sexual conduct on Sept. 17, reported KRCG-TV, and faced as many as 12 years in prison.

Smith instead received a sentence Wednesday of 10 years behind bars, the station said in a separate story.

