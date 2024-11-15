Substitute teacher accused of paying students for sex, providing marijuana and alcohol to children; she faces 19 charges

A former substitute teacher in Missouri is accused of paying students to engage in sex acts with her while urging them to keep their activities a secret. The ex-teacher also supplied children with alcohol and marijuana and sent illicit photos to kids, according to police.

According to online court records, Carissa Smith began as a substitute teacher for Dixon Middle School in 2022 and 2023. Smith was hired as a paraprofessional for Dixon High School for the 2023-24 school year and was later hired as a long-term substitute teacher. However, Smith resigned from her position in August.

One alleged victim told police he was in middle school when 'Smith asked him to have sex with her.'

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said in a press release, "According to the probable cause statement submitted, information was obtained while interviewing victims that Mrs. Smith would offer money, marijuana and/or alcohol to students in return for sex or to allow her to perform oral sex."

Investigators say the alleged incidents occurred from August 2023 to September 2024.

According to the probable cause statement, Smith paid an alleged victim at least $100 to engage in sexual activities with her.

The alleged victims told investigators that Smith would have sex with them at her home and "other various locations such as gravel roads or on the side of the road." Police said the alleged victims were able to describe Smith's house and her vehicle.

Citing authorities, the Kansas City Star reported that Smith urged an alleged victim multiple times to not tell anyone about their encounters and advised the boy that “she would get into trouble.”



One alleged victim said Smith sent nude photos of herself on Snapchat and propositioned the child for sex, according to the court documents.

The sheriff's department said Smith was arrested Nov. 12.

Police said Smith was charged with eight counts of statutory rape, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, two counts of sexual trafficking of a child, two counts of hindering prosecution, one count of statutory sodomy, and one count of patronizing prostitution.

The sheriff's department noted that more charges could be filed once all alleged victims have been interviewed. Smith is being detained at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

In a letter to parents, Dixon R-1 School District Superintendent Travis Bohrer said the district learned of Smith’s alleged misconduct earlier in the school year.

"We were unable to share this information with you sooner due to the need to allow law enforcement officials to fully investigate without interference," Bohrer said, adding that "this is very disturbing and distressing information for everyone in our school community."

Bohrer said the district has cooperated with the sheriff's department about the "serious matter."

The Dixon R-1 School District released a statement to KYTV-TV that read in part, "Earlier this school year, the district received a report of possible misconduct by Ms. Smith towards at least one district student."

The school district said it had been in contact with the impacted families.

