Former teacher sentenced to 132 years in prison for horrific abuse of her two stepsons

A former Virginia teacher was convicted of horrific abuse of her two stepsons beginning when they were 9 and 11 years old.

Barbara Paul was found guilty in July of 42 counts related to the abuse of the children that belonged to her fiancé, an Henrico police officer. She previously worked as an Henrico County school teacher.

Paul punished the children with beatings and excessive exercise that included jumping for hours. Police were able to obtain video footage from inside the home showing her choking the children.

The children were punished for reasons that included their being unable to guess a number in Paul's mind, putting a pencil in a lunchbox, and missing the bus.

School officials testified to four instances when staff noticed injuries to the older boy. In the first instance, the issue was turned over to Child Protective Services, but no follow-up was conducted, according to a school official.

Paul's attorney argued that she suffered from mental issues, including executive function disorder and ADHD. He also claimed that the boys' father had been mentally and physically abusive to Paul.

Angela Fountain, the boys' maternal grandmother, spoke to WTVR-TV outside of the courthouse.

"To know that my grandsons will never have to look at this woman, ever. They'd never have to worry about running across her anywhere in public or in private," Fountain said. "They're free of this now. It's no longer a weight that's holding over them. They won't have to deal with her, and the joy, the elation is just beyond. It's everything that we had hoped for and prayed for."

Paul was sentenced to 132 years and 102 months in prison.

Chesterfield Judge David E. Johnson told Paul that the abuse she inflicted came from an "evil mind" and not a "disturbed one."

The judge had everyone in the courtroom stand as a sign of respect for each of the two boys as they walked out of the courtroom after their testimony.

Johnson said he wanted to ensure with the sentencing that the children would never have to face the fear of running into their former stepmother ever again.

