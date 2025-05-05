Ex-teacher nervously laughs off claims of sexually abusing student in parking lots during secretly recorded phone call: Cops

A former teacher in Wisconsin is facing serious accusations of having an illicit sexual relationship with an underage student that allegedly happened several years ago, according to court documents.

Rebecca Ryan, 43, was arrested on April 29 and charged with three counts of sexual assault by school staff, according to the Post-Crescent. Each charge reportedly carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and three years of extended supervision.

Ryan is barred from having contact with the alleged victim or having any unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18 that is not related to her.

Ryan is currently being detained at the Outagamie County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WLUK-TV, the former student — who is now 25 years old — informed police in March that he was an alleged victim of child sex abuse by a former teacher when he was a 17-year-old student at Appleton West High School.

The alleged victim said the sexual encounters occurred during the first semester of his senior year, between September 2017 and January 2018.

The alleged victim claimed that it was Ryan who sexually abused him.

The former student told detectives that the first time he had a sexual encounter with the teacher was in a vehicle in the overflow parking lot of Appleton West High School, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged victim also claimed that he and the teacher had sex on two other occasions inside a vehicle at two different parking lots, and the last sexual encounter happened before he turned 18 years old.

Officers with the Appleton Police Department reportedly had the alleged victim call Ryan while police recorded the phone call.

When the former student asked Ryan if she was still teaching, she allegedly replied that she is no longer a teacher and is now a nanny.

The alleged victim reportedly asked Ryan if she would be willing to talk about their time together in high school.

She reportedly responded, "I mean, I guess. It depends on what. I don't know. Ugh. I can talk to you about general."

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim elaborated, "Like us having sex and stuff."

Ryan reportedly replied with a nervous laugh and said, "No."

She allegedly told the former student to "hold on a second," and he remained on the line for about three minutes without any response from Ryan, so he hung up on the call.

The alleged victim purportedly called Ryan back, but the call was sent to her voicemail.

Sgt. Schnese of the Appleton Police Department questioned Ryan and noted that "she was breathing with shallow breaths" during the interrogation.

He wrote in the affidavit, "Shortly thereafter, Rebecca placed her head in her hands and said, 'I did not sleep with [VICTIM 1].'"

The Appleton School District noted that Ryan had been employed by the district from August 29, 2016, through Feb. 9, 2018.

The school district added, "During her time with the district, there were no reports or allegations involving inappropriate contact with students. We are committed to partnering with the Appleton Police Department as needed to support any ongoing investigations."

Ryan is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 6.