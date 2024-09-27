EXCLUSIVE: Female shoppers at Springfield Walmart report harassment from Haitian men, employee says

Springfield, Ohio, residents told Blaze News that Haitian nationals living in the area are having difficulty assimilating with the local culture and, in some instances, even exhibiting intimidating behavior toward women.



An individual working at a local Walmart confirmed other residents' reports that Haitian nationals are causing disruptions at nearby retail stores.

'They're stalking women in the parking lot.'

The worker, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the worker's employer, told Blaze News, "There has been instances where either feces has been found on the floor or a child will just pee all over themselves just for no reason [in the aisles]."

"I have seen them just changing their clothes right in the middle of the aisles," the worker said. "They will take a diaper off of their child and roll it up into a pair of jeans."

Locals previously told Blaze News that some women have reported being followed around the store by Haitian men. The employee confirmed similar incidents.

"A customer has come to me, telling me that a Haitian man has been creepy toward female customers," the worker said. "I was walking outside, and I saw one of the Haitian men at one of the checkouts threatening one of our checkout people."

According to the employee, there was one instance in which a Haitian child was abandoned at the store.

"A Haitian child was found in the infant apparel section, and the mother couldn't be found. The child could not speak English at all," the worker explained. "We were going around asking people if they were missing a child. And it wasn't until the police were contacted that someone [who] had already said no changed their mind and said, yes, it was [their] child."

David Cook, owner and operator of the Plastic Lumber Store in Springfield, recently told Rosas that the Haitian nationals have not been properly assimilated into the community.

"You run into this at Walmart or some retail store where you go in and they're not assimilated into behavior and the mannerism. They're pushing you out [of] line and they're stalking women in the parking lot," he said. "As Americans, we're used to social behavior, and there's a certain norm — whether you're on the East Coast, the West Coast, or the Midwest — you've got to know how to act and behave, and they're not accustomed to that."

Bill Monaghan, a former journalist, told Rosas that members of the community have cultural concerns about the influx of Haitian nationals to the area.

He stated, "It's a more misogynistic kind of culture."

"Women report being followed around in stores by Haitians to the point where they're so nervous they have to ask for an escort to get out to the car," Monaghan remarked.

He said that some of the Haitian nationals have a tendency to be intimidating toward others by intruding on their personal space.

"I've seen that, and you just don't behave that way here. You don't walk around the store with your cell phone just blasting. You don't walk around the store eating fruit out of the bins and throwing your trash on the ground. You don't relieve yourself in public," Monaghan explained. "Again, not all Haitians, but a lot of them don't seem to have any interest in our social norms around here. So it makes it kind of a tough fit."

After several unanswered calls to the Springfield Police Division, the department told Blaze News in an emailed statement, "Thanks for your interest. I will see what we can get to you, but your deadline is tight and we do not have capacity right now with all the media requests we are getting. We will get back to you as soon as practical."

Walmart refused a request for comment.