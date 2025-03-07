Exclusive: House Republicans commend Trump's efforts to bolster American industries

House Republicans, led by Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, sent a letter in support of President Donald Trump's efforts to support and protect American industries, which they said "starkly contrast" with former President Joe Biden's administration.

Pfluger pointed to a specific case regarding the Vulcan Materials Company, which is one of the largest producers of construction aggregates and has been a key part of infrastructure development in both the United States and Mexico. In 1986, the company began to build and operate a limestone quarry in Mexico, which was able to supply crucial construction materials to Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

In May 2022, however, the Mexican government's military unlawfully invaded and shut down Vulcan's facilities in Mexico, depriving neighboring American states of crucial construction materials. Pfluger noted that this action not only disrupted the "construction of essential infrastructure projects," but it also "[put] American jobs at risk."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration stood by and did nothing.

'Holding Mexico accountable sends a powerful message that the United States fully supports its businesses and workers.'

With Vulcan's facility in Mexico located less than 400 miles from American soil, Pfluger points out that there are also national security interests as well as economic ones to be vigilant of. The fact that the Mexican military illegally invaded an American facility without consequence sounded the alarm for Pluger and his Republican colleagues.

But now with Trump back in office, Pfluger and other House Republicans have expressed optimism about the new administration's trade policies and prioritization of American workers and industries.

"This starkly contrasts the previous administration, which stood by as the Mexican government forced the closure of Vulcan Materials’ limestone quarry and deepwater port in the Yucatan Peninsula in 2022," the letter reads.

"Thank you for your leadership and commitment to upholding American First [sic] interests," the letter reads. "Holding Mexico accountable sends a powerful message that the United States fully supports its businesses and workers. We stand ready to back your efforts to protect American companies and hold our allies responsible for their unfair treatment of American businesses."

