Exclusive: Republicans investigate 'obscure' abortion pill companies over alleged illegal sales, safety concerns

Republican senators are launching an investigation into several abortion pill manufacturers to combat the alleged dangers and illegal distribution of these drugs, Blaze News has learned.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, is leading the investigation against "obscure" abortion manufacturers like Draco Laboratories, Evita Solutions, and GenBioPro. Cassidy, who is a physician, slammed these manufacturers for allegedly hiding the harmful reality of taking abortion pills and for allegedly failing to act within basic safety parameters imposed by the Food and Drug Administration.

'Women deserve real medical care, not drugs dispensed through anonymous websites.'

"Chemical drugmakers profit off killing innocent children while putting mothers' lives at risk," Cassidy told Blaze News. "These manufacturers and websites have facilitated the explosion in online sales of these harmful drugs without the regard for women's health and safety, while opening the door for coercion and abuse."

"FDA should act within its existing authorities to curb this abuse and immediately reinstate safeguards such as the in-person dispensing requirement."

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Cassidy, alongside Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, penned inquiries to the three manufacturers requesting all documents, data, and relevant materials detailing the production and use of these abortion drugs. The lawmakers also alerted the FDA about potential violations.

This investigation also gained the support of prominent pro-life activists like President of National Right to Life Carol Tobias, who said the letters "raise serious and long-overdue questions about whether federal protocols are being followed — and whether women are being put at risk as a result."

"Women deserve real medical care, not drugs dispensed through anonymous websites with little to no oversight," Tobias told Blaze News.

"Data show that one in ten women who take abortion pills experience serious complications, yet basic safeguards have been stripped away," Live Action President Lila Rose told Blaze News. "Women and their children are being put at risk."

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Activists like Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, also pointed out the alarming rise of abortion drugs in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, potentially putting more women at risk and opening the door for abuse and coercion.

"Abortion numbers are up, not down after Dobbs, driven by mail-order drugs flooding the states without regard for their laws,” Dannenfelser told Blaze News. “We are now at over 1.1 million abortions per year. Companies whose sole source of revenue is abortion drugs — which carry a black box warning — are raking in millions, while their inherently risky, abuse-prone drug sends thousands of women to emergency rooms, enables abusers, systematically kills countless unborn children, and brazenly undermines democratically enacted state protections."

"Their disregard for even the few remaining safety standards — and the lack of transparency around these secretive entities — is deeply troubling," Dannenfelser added. "Chairman Cassidy and fellow pro-life senators are boldly confronting this crisis head-on, demanding real accountability and safety for women and girls. It’s time for the FDA to act.”

Draco Laboratories, Evita Solutions, and GenBioPro did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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