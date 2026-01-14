Pro-abortion doctor gets dismantled by Hawley on men and pregnancy: 'I don't know how we can take you seriously'

A Georgia doctor testifying before Congress in support of abortion drugs was crushed by a Republican's questioning after he asked her if men can get pregnant.

Dr. Nisha Verma argued that the mifepristone abortion pill was safe for women before Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri stopped her dead in her tracks with one question.

'You won't even acknowledge the basic reality that biological men don't get pregnant.'

"Do you think that men can get pregnant?" Hawley asked, echoing a previous question from Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.).

"I hesitated there because I wasn't sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was," Verma responded. "I mean, I do take care of patients with different identities. I take care of many women. I take care of people with different identities. And so, that's where I paused. I think, yeah, I wasn't sure where you were going with that."

"Well, the goal is just the truth. So, can men get pregnant?" he replied.

"Again, the reason I paused there is, I'm not really sure what the goal of the question —" she responded.

"The goal is just to establish a biological reality," Hawley said. "You just said a moment ago that 'science and evidence should control, not politics.' So, let's just test that proposition: Can men get pregnant?"

"I take care of people with many identities, but um —" she stammered.

"Can men get pregnant?" he repeated.

"I do take care of people that don't identify as women that —" Verma said.

"Can men get pregnant?" he interrupted.

"As I'm saying —" she replied.

"Let me just remind you of what you testified just a moment ago. 'Science and evidence should control, not politics.' So, can men get pregnant?" he asked again. "You're a doctor, I think."

"Science and evidence should guide medicine. I —" she added.

"Do science and evidence tell us that men can get pregnant? Biological men, can they get pregnant?" he pressed.

"I also think yes-no questions like this are a political tool," she evaded.

"No, yes-no questions are about the truth, doctor. Let's not make a mockery of this proceeding," Hawley said. "This is about science and evidence."

The debate went on for another three minutes, with Hawley beating down Verma on the issue before he brought it back to the issue of the abortion pill.

"We are here about the safety of women and science that shows that this abortion drug causes adverse health events in 11% of cases. That's 22 times greater than the FDA label, another fact you haven't acknowledged, and yet you won't even acknowledge the basic reality that biological men don't get pregnant," Hawley said.

"I don't know how we can take you seriously and your claims to be a person of science if you won't level with us on this basic issue!" he concluded.

Verma then claimed that polarized language was not serving the interests of patients.

Video of the exchange was widely circulated on social media, where the doctor was mocked and ridiculed.

The Family Research Council released a statement about the congressional hearing.

"The Trump administration should not only restore but also strengthen FDA safety standards for mifepristone and direct the Department of Justice to enforce federal law," the organization said.

