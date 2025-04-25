Exclusive: Top White House adviser reveals Trump's greatest achievement in the first 100 days

Senior policy strategist May Mailman revealed her proudest achievement during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office during an exclusive sit-down interview with Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

Mailman told Peterson that in addition to the secure border, which she says is Trump's most obvious accomplishment, she has sensed a real "culture shift" with the new administration in office.

"I think there really is a culture shift," Mailman told Peterson. "I almost hate the word 'DEI,' because nobody knows what it means, but I would say you've seen companies change their policies to no longer discriminate. In the government, every single office that is responsible for discriminating is closed. It's gone. Those people have been let go."

'I think that that cultural change is something that we've really seen shifted from the government and externally.'

The culture war was a central focus of Trump's campaign and now of his second term in office. The president signed several DEI-related executive orders in the first 100 days. These directives have also had a trickle-down effect across federal agencies that have worked to uproot discriminatory policies that valued one's identity over merit.

"If we can have the equality in our country that is sort of the root basis of our nation's promise, that you should be treated as an individual, that you should be given opportunity based on who you are, that change, what more could you ask for?" Mailman said. "I think that that cultural change is something that we've really seen shifted from the government and externally."

"To do business with the government, to be a contractor, you can't discriminate against people," Mailman added. "You're going to start seeing that more and more and more, and I think it will be a legacy item."