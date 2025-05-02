Exclusive: Trump 2026 budget to slash funds for migrant programs

President Donald Trump's budget lays out plans to cut funding for several federal programs and services that incentivize illegal immigration, Blaze News has exclusively learned.

Illegal immigration was a focal point of Trump's campaign and is now a focal point of his presidency. With border crossings now reaching record lows, Trump is aiming to defund the "invasion" altogether by cutting taxpayer programs his administration says incentivizes illegal immigration, according to a memo obtained exclusively by Blaze News. These include programs that de-emphasize the importance of the English language and provide special taxpayer-funded, liberally tinged education to illegal migrants.

The president's budget is independent from the House and the Senate's efforts and negotiations, but it serves as a signal and a blueprint for the White House's priorities.

By eliminating these programs, Trump's budget will actively disincentivize illegal immigration and simultaneously save Americans over $5.6 billion.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating the funding of our own invasion," the memo, obtained by Blaze News, reads. "The President's FY 2026 Budget fully funds a strong border, mass deportation, and stops the endless stream of benefits to illegal aliens given preference over American citizens."

Trump's budget would eliminate the English Language Acquisition program, which promotes "educational equity" and touts multilingualism as opposed to encouraging English as the United States' primary language, according to the memo. Under former President Joe Biden's administration, this program was used to fund education for illegal aliens while "simultaneously promoting divisive ideological indoctrination in the classroom." Cutting this program alone would save the taxpayer $890 million.

Other "educational" programs on the chopping block include the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act grant program and the Migrant Education and Special Programs for Migrant Students, saving Americans $729 million and $428 million, respectively. These programs provide various educational services to illegal aliens, oftentimes encouraging "radical diversity, equity, and inclusion," or DEI.

Trump's budget would also eliminate the Department of Homeland Security Shelter and Services Program, which the White House charges "massively facilitated illegal migration" by providing transportation and shelter to illegal aliens in Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states, saving taxpayers $650 million. The budget would also eliminate another $3.5 billion in Migration and Refugee Assistance, which the Biden Department of State used to facilitate illegal migration on the premise of a "mostly bogus refugee status."

