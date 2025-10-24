Exclusive: Virginia GOP candidate blasts 'out of touch' Democrat rival for pushing trans ideology on kids

John Reid, the Republican candidate running for Virginia lieutenant governor, ripped into his Democrat opponent for embracing transgender ideology.

Reid called out Democrat state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi for flippantly dismissing the issue of transgenderism among children, according to a video obtained exclusively by Blaze News. In the video, Hashmi brushes off concerns surrounding transgender ideology and even brags about teaching the very LGBTQ books that have been banned from children's libraries.

'Any public official who says they ‘don’t really care’ if children are exposed to sexually explicit material in schools is completely out of touch with Virginia parents.'

"One of my concerns is violence. We seem to focus on sexually explicit material," Hashmi said in the video obtained by Blaze News. "I don't really care about that."

"We teach the books that other people try to ban," Hashmi said another video clip.

"That's Ghazala Hashmi. Not protecting kids, but pushing the radical agenda. While parents beg for decency, she laughs it off. While explicit books flood classrooms, she says, 'I don't really care about that.'"

"I'm John Reid. I'm running for lieutenant governor because I do care," Reid said in the video. "It's time to stand up, clean up our schools, and move Virginia forward."

Although Hashmi has brazenly supported this radical ideology, she hasn't mustered the courage to debate it with Reid in a public forum. Because Hashmi refused to participate in a debate with Reid on Tuesday, the Republican candidate took matters into his own hands and instead debated an AI generated stand-in of his Democratic opponent.

In spite of Hashmi's failure to appear on the debate stage, Reid said her words "speak for themselves."

"Ghazala Hashmi’s words speak for themselves," Reid told Blaze News. "Any public official who says they ‘don’t really care’ if children are exposed to sexually explicit material in schools is completely out of touch with Virginia parents."

"Parents deserve to know what’s in their kids’ classrooms — and when I’m lieutenant governor, they’ll have a voice and a seat at the table.”

