Executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport seriously wounded after exchanging gunfire with feds: Report

The executive director of an airport in Arkansas is fighting for his life after reportedly exchanging gunfire with federal agents who showed up at his residence to serve a search warrant earlier this week.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrived to serve a search warrant at a residence in Little Rock owned by Bryan Malinowski, the 53-year-old executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Suddenly, during an execution of the warrant, shots rang out, leaving two wounded, including Malinowski.

Neighbor Shea De Bruyn recalled hearing five or six loud bangs. "My heart was racing and the dogs were barking," she recalled. "I’m just really curious as to what was going on just a few houses down."

An ATF statement claimed that the "subject of the investigation opened fire at ATF agents resulting in an agent-involved shooting when an agent returned fire." A statement from Arkansas State Police added that Malinowski was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital.

The situation appears grave. Malinowski's older brother, Matthew Malinowski, claimed that Bryan had sustained a shot to the head and was on life support. "We don’t know if he’s going to make it in the next 24 hours," Matthew said.

An unidentified ATF agent was likewise wounded during the shooting, but the injury is considered "non-life-threatening," police said.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been tasked with investigating the incident. "An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law," ASP's statement said.

Details about the search warrant for Malinowski's home have not been released, though NBC News reported that Malinowski has no prior arrest record. Friends told the Arkansas Times that he enjoys buying and trading firearms, and witnesses did report seeing agents remove guns and tools from Malinowski's home and placing them in a U-Haul truck.

Malinowski has been working at the Clinton National Airport for more than 15 years. He makes more than $250,000 a year and regularly comes in contact with powerful people, including U.S. senators, Matthew Malinowski said. Matthew added that his brother has "much to lose" and "no incentive to do anything wrong."

Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker issued a statement about the shooting as well. "Today’s incident saddens us, and we pray for everyone involved," he wrote. Walker added that deputy executive director Tom Clarke will take over Malinowski's duties at the airport but that otherwise "the airport’s day-to-day operations continue as normal."

